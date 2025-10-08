Iowa QB Named Week 7 Captain Despite Injury Concerns
Of the four captains the Iowa Hawkeyes named, quarterback Mark Gronowski was one of them. Usually, only players who are playing would receive the honor of being named captain. In this situation, things continue to escalate.
For what it's worth, head coach Kirk Ferentz never ruled Gronowski out of their showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers. Hawkeyes' fans may have jumped the gun in assuming Gronowski was out, but now they may be jumping the gun in assuming he's playing.
To date, no decision has been released. Plenty of Iowa players were asked to comment on the situation, but no one has a clear answer as to whether Gronowski will play or not. Iowa certainly hopes so, but their fifth-year senior QB was banged up at the end of the Indiana game two weeks ago.
Seeing as Iowa had a Bye in Week 6, things are on their side. Gronowski had an extra week to nurse his injury, one that allowed sophomore QB Hank Brown to see the field against the Hoosiers. Sadly for the Hawkeyes, Brown was unable to guide them to victory.
There's no point in playing the hypothetical game any longer, but one can only imagine the outcome if Iowa had Gronowski on the field for their second to last drive against Indiana. With the game on the line, Gronowski could have delivered the game-winning pass or run that sealed Indiana's fate. Instead, Iowa fell to 3-2.
There's no shame in either of Iowa's losses, but Gronowski knows the team has a grueling schedule ahead of them. Despite Penn State and USC no longer being ranked, No. 3 Oregon is still on the horizon. If Gronowski is not at 100%, the Hawkeyes could be in trouble.
DB Koen Entringer, DL Ethan Kurkett, and OL Logan Jones were also named captains for Iowa's sixth game of the year. Coming off the Bye, every Hawkeyes' player is refreshed and is hungry for a win after their 20-15 defeat. Iowa managed to win two consecutive games after falling to No. 16 Iowa State earlier this season, a fate they'd love to replicate against the Badgers and Nittany Lions.
At this point, one begins to question what sort of mind games Iowa is playing with their opponent. There's a chance they know something Hawkeyes' fans don't, which could see Gronowski not taking the field at all. If Wisconsin prepares for him, but Brown gets the start, they'd be all out of sorts as Iowa jumps out to an immediate advantage.
