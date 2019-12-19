Signing Day Breakdown: Hawkeyes Get 19 On First Day

Tyler Barnes called it “an early Christmas.”

Iowa signed 19 football recruits out of 22 commitments on Wednesday’s National Signing Day and Barnes, the Hawkeyes’ director of recruiting, wasn’t about to hide his excitement.

“This is three years in the making for this class,” Barnes said. “It’s good to see it come full circle.”

Late commitments and signings at other schools led to slight drops in Iowa’s national ranking at the end of the day — Rivals had the class at No. 29, 247 Sports at it at No. 31, and ESPN had it at 27 — but it is still a talented class

The Hawkeyes signed 10 players on offense and nine on defense.

Barnes ran through some of the numbers:

• 17 of the signees played at least two sports in high schools.

• 11 played at least three sports.

• 18 were team captains this season. Four of them had been captains in multiple seasons.

• 18 were on teams that made the playoffs in their respective states. Eight played in the state semifinals, and three won state titles.

• Overall, this class made 56 state playoff appearances and won 11 state titles.

What Barnes appreciated as well was how this class came together. The last commitment was in August, which meant the Iowa staff had little persuading to do during the season.

The 19 signees made 125 visits to campus over the last 2 ½ years. Barnes noted how, under NCAA rules, only one visit per player can be paid for by the football program.

“You’re talking about another 110 or so, 105 or so, visits they paid for on their own,” Barnes said. “They spent their own money, spent their own time to get on campus.”

A breakdown of Iowa’s recruiting class:

Born leader

Quarterback Deuce Hogan (6-4, 200) was the first commitment to this class, and he’s served as a recruiter since then.

“He’s really a natural leader,” Barnes said. “He’s got a presence about himself. He’s actively trying to recruit on social media, behind the scenes.”

Barnes recalled a speech Hogan gave to fellow players during a recruiting weekend in June. Barnes said he was impressed with how Hogan communicates with other recruits, not just on that day, but on social media.

“Nobody recruits better than peers,” Barnes said.

Hogan threw for 8,192 yards in his career at Faith Christian High School in Southlake, Texas.

Personal commitment

Running back Gavin Williams (6-0, 200) from West Des Moines Dowling wasn’t content to give his verbal commitment on the phone or via text.

“He and his mom drove up here,” said running backs coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Derrick Foster. “He wanted to do it in person, sit down with (coach) Kirk Ferentz in his office, and do it the right way.”

Williams, who rushed for more than 2,500 yards as a junior at Southeast Polk High School and as a senior at Dowling, will join the Hawkeyes in January.

Big hitter

The Iowa staff was interested in quarterback Trey Lance of Marshall (Minn.) High School, but one of his teammates made an impression while the coaches were watching videotape.

Lance ended up going to North Dakota State, where as a redshirt freshman he is one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level. The teammate — defensive lineman Yahya Black (6-5, 260) — committed to the Hawkeyes.

“Yahya kind of jumped off the film,” Barnes said.

On a questionnaire Iowa sent to Black, one of the questions asked for Black’s biggest sports thrill.

“Yahya’s was pretty simple, and it matches his personality,” Barnes said. “All it said was, ‘Hitting people.’ Biggest sports thrill.”

Black holds his high school’s record for career sacks with 17 ½.

By the way, his name is pronounced WHY-yay.

A big running back

Isaiah Bruce (6-2, 265) will come to Iowa as a defensive end, but he also rushed for 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns last season at Lena-Winslow (Ill.) High School.

“Here’s a guy at 265 pounds, running tailback,” said Jay Niemann, Iowa’s assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator. “He’s taking toss sweeps, running downfield and running from defensive backs.”

Pile driver

Logan Jones (6-3, 260) played on both lines at Council Bluffs Lewis Central, but he’ll be a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes.

Jones had 82 tackles in his final two seasons, including 36 ½ tackles for loss.

“Logan Jones is mature beyond his years physically,” Niemann said. “He plays like he looks. When Logan hits the pile, the pile moves that way. He’s just a real physical guy.”

SEC country

Defensive back Reggie Bracy (6-0, 190) was an all-state selection in Alabama.

Getting into the heart of SEC country isn’t easy, Foster said.

“You’ve got to go down and educate them on what we have to offer,” Foster said. “It’s one thing to talk about it. It’s another thing to get them up here. You would be amazed at the responses we get when we get them on campus.”

The rest of the class

Defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes (6-0, 170) was a first-team all-state selection in Michigan. … Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 290) was a first-team all-state pick out of Byron (Ill.) High School, and is a four-year letterwinner in wrestling. … Linebacker Jay Higgins (6-2, 220) holds the career record at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep HS (Indianapolis) with 471 tackles. … Ethan Hurkett (6-3, 245) was a linebacker at Cedar Rapids Xavier, but he’ll move to defensive line. “Here’s a 245-pound guy running sideline to sideline,” Niemann said. “I think that’s the recipe for what we look for in a good defensive lineman.” … Tight end Luke Lachey (6-6, 215) had 57 receptions for 741 yards at Grandview High School in Columbus, Ohio. … Defensive back A.J. Lawson (6-0, 175) had seven interceptions in his final two seasons at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill. … Wide receiver Quavon Matthews (5-11, 170) had 22 receptions for 449 yards as a senior at Largo (Fla.) High School. … Offensive lineman Mason Richman (6-6, 260) will join the Hawkeyes in January. He was a first-team all-state pick at Blue Valley High School in Leawood, Kan. … Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 240) is a three-time letterwinner in hockey at Barrington (Ill.) High School. … Wide receiver Diante Vines (6-0, 190) had 48 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns as a senior at The Taft School in Danbury, Conn. … Offensive lineman Josh Volk (6-4, 305) was a two-time first-team all-state selection at Cedar Rapids Xavier. … Running back Leshon Williams (5-10, 200) rushed for 1,001 yards as a senior at Richards High School in Chicago. … Tight end Elijah Yelverton (6-4, 220) had 62 catches for 595 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior at Trinity Christian High School in Royse City, Texas. He’ll join the Hawkeyes in January.

Committed walk-ons

Iowa has five committed in-state walk-ons in this class — kicker Aaron Blom from Oskaloosa, offensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin from Waverly-Shell Rock HS, wide receiver Jamison Heinz from Humboldt, wide receiver Jack Johnson from West Des Moines Valley HS, and wide receiver Isaiah Wagner from Southeast Polk HS.