Like Everyone Else, Ferentz Waits For Answers

Kirk Ferentz is like everyone else in college football.

The Iowa coach said in an interview on WSCR-AM in Chicago on Sunday afternoon that he has no idea if there’s going to be a 2020 season.

“I think right now we’re all kind of watching and waiting, just wait for a little more definition as we go,” Ferentz said in an interview with host Anthony Herron, a former Iowa football player.

The Hawkeyes held their third practice of the preseason on Sunday, but it was like the first two. Instead of it being the first day of practices in pads, the players were instead in helmets and shorts after the Big Ten announced on Saturday practices would be no-contact as the conference continues to process information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are still some questions that have to be answered,” Ferentz said of the decision. “I think what that demonstrates is (Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) is committed to moving in a safe way, and that everybody feels comfortable within the medical community as well as the athletic side of things.”

The Hawkeyes began voluntary workouts in early June after missing all of spring practice because of the pandemic.

Ferentz said his players gave a “honest effort” in working out on their own in the spring.

“The guys have done a really good job of working themselves into shape,” he said. “I’m pleased with that part. Now, as we start practice, we’re really walking more than running.

“We’re probably doing half the volume than we did last year at this time.”

Players have been photographed wearing masks, as well as face shields on their helmets.

“That part’s really different,” Ferentz said. “We have to coach that as well, as you might imagine, keeping their masks on. You’re coaching those sort of things, as well as the football part of it.

“We really aren’t doing team work, or group work, outside of 7-on-7. And today was the first day of that. Things are really more individual.”

Ferentz said practices have been at “walk-through tempo.”

“The older guys are brushing up on their schemes,” Ferentz said. “The younger guys, a great opportunity to learn. It’s really not anywhere to where we were compared to the past.”

The Big Ten released its protocols for the return to practices on Wednesday that will include multiple tests each week for players in high-contact sports.

“We’re lucky, too, with our hospital here, we’re getting a real quick turnaround on results,” he said. “We’re very fortunate from that standpoint. But it still doesn’t change the fact that the virus is real, and that it is impacting what we’re doing and limiting what we’re doing. The biggest thing moving forward is how do we navigate through that.”

Ferentz said a video conference was held Wednesday night with parents of players, who got to ask questions of Ferentz, Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and the team’s medical staff.

“The parents have been great,” he said. “They had a lot of great questions. We wanted to make sure our parents were educated with how we’re going to proceed.”

But whether that direction includes a season ahead remains to be seen.

“I don’t think anybody can say right now,” Ferentz said. “And if they do, they have access to a lot more knowledge and information than I do. You watch what’s going on right now with the NBA, (Major League Baseball), the NFL’s just started to get going here. But I think it makes everyone aware of the challenges that are out there, and the possibilities.

“Certainly the virus is real. It’s everywhere. That’s not a secret by any stretch.”