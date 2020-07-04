Ferentz: Wear A Mask

Kirk Ferentz wants a full college football season.

Which is why the Iowa coach did a public service announcement urging people to wear a mask to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ferentz's PSA was posted on the athletic department's Twitter account on Friday.

Ferentz said:

"When I think of our fans, I think of the very best Iowans. We're the people who support one another, and unite to fight for Iowa. We're calling on Hawkeyes everywhere to unite to fight COVID-19. We need you to wear face coverings, keep your distance from others, and wash your hands often."

Ferentz closed the 20-second video by wearing a mask and saying, "It's time to mask up, and fight for Iowa."

The Iowa athletic department has had 17 positive tests among 408 taken by athletes, coaches, and staff since May 29, when the process of reopening parts of the university's campus began.

Iowa has had voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball since June.

Under NCAA rules, the Hawkeyes can begin the first phase of preseason workouts on July 13.

Iowa opens the season on Sept. 5 at home against Northern Iowa. The university paused its sale of season tickets at the end of June and has not announced how many fans will be allowed inside Kinnick Stadium for games, although athletics director Gary Barta said he is hoping to have all seats available. There also won't be a Hawkeye Express train that originates in Coralville to take fans to and from games.