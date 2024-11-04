Former Iowa Star Receives Brutal Injury News
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All has received some pretty rough injury news.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has revealed that All suffered a torn ACL in his team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.
It's the same injury that All had last October at Iowa.
All logged two catches for 24 yards against the Raiders. He totaled 20 receptions for 158 yards on the season overall.
The 24-year-old was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last spring.
He has been fighting for touches with fellow tight end Mike Gesicki, but he has shown considerable promise and appeared to be on track to become the Bengals' top player at the position.
All began his collegiate career at Michigan and spent the first four years of his NCAA tenure with the Wolverines, accumulating 54 grabs for 565 yards and a couple of touchdowns throughout that time.
His best season at Michigan came in 2021, when he hauled in 38 receptions for 437 yards and a pair of scores.
All transferred to Iowa after 2022 and played in just seven games with the Hawkeyes last year before going down with the season-ending injury. He snared 21 balls for 299 yards while reaching the end zone three times.
Iowa has a long history of star tight ends that have come through its ranks, so we'll see if All can rebound from his latest injury and continue to represent Tight End U.