Former Iowa Star Gets Major Injury Update Before Week 11
The Iowa Hawkeyes have sent a lot of talented players to the NFL in recent years. However, there may not be any more talented that San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle.
Kittle has become one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL. He has also become one of the best tight ends in NFL history.
Unfortunately, the former Iowa star has been dealing with an injury issue this week. Kittle has been suffering from hamstring irritation, which is a major concern.
On Thursday, there was a major update given about the star tight end. Kittle ended up returning to practice, although he was limited. That followed him being unable to practice on Wednesday.
In order for the 49ers to be a serious contender in the NFC, they are going to need a healthy Kittle.
As all fans know, hamstring injuries are extremely dangerous for playmakers. Kittle relies on quick cutting, speed, and explosion in order to dominate opposing defesnes. It doesn't take much for a hamstring to tighten up and cause a lot of missed time.
So far this season with San Francisco, Kittle has played in eight games. He has racked up 43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Once again, he has been an absolute superstar for the 49ers.
At 31 years old, Kittle has put up impressive career numbers. He has played in 106 total games, catching 503 passes for 6,834 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has made the Hawkeyes very proud.
During his college career, Kittle actually didn't put up huge numbers. He had career totals of 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. When he reached the NFL, he simply took off.
Hopefully, this good news on the injury front will lead to Kittle being able to play in Week 11. While he is no longer a part of the Iowa football program, all Hawkeyes fans still root him on with a lot of passion.