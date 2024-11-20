Former Iowa Star Reveals Massive Injury Update for 49ers
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star tight end George Kittle has become one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers throughout his career.
Kittle will go down as one of the best tight ends in his era of football if not all-time. He still has a lot of good football left to be played.
Unfortunately, he has been dealing with hamstring injury recently. The injury forced him out of last week's game for the 49ers, but he has offered a massive update about himself.
As shared by ESPN's Matt Wagoner, Kittle has announced that he will be playing this week when San Francisco travels to Green Bay to take on the Packers.
"I will be playing on Sunday."
Following the 49ers' tough Week 11 loss, they need to get back on track. Going up against the Packers will be no easy task. Green Bay currently looks the part of a potential Super Bowl contender as well.
So far this season, Kittle has caught 43 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games played. In his career, he has racked up 503 receptions for 6,834 yards and 44 touchdowns.
During his college career with Iowa, no one would have guessed just how good he would become in the NFL. In his four years with the Hawkeyes, although just two of them with him having a big role, Kittle caught 48 passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Iowa fans have loved seeing Kittle blossom into a legitimate NFL superstar.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Kittle can make in his return to the field. San Francisco will need him to be a go-to player against the Packers.
Hopefully, he's able to stay healthy and make the kind of impact that fans have come to know and expect from him.