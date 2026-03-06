Iowa Named Likely Destination For Three Class of 2027 Recruits

Not one, not two, but three Class of 2027 recruits are predicted to join the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz continues to work his magic, as Rivals' Allen Trieu wasted no time pinpointing which three recruits are dead-set on joining the Hawkeyes.

Of these three recruits, two are offensive tackles while one is a defensive tackle. Only one is an in-state recruit which goes to show how well they've done in this recruiting cycle.

There's still plenty of time and things could always change, but Trieu only makes these predictions when he's 99.99% confident these battles will go Iowa's way.

1. Offensive Tackle Mason Halliman

NEW: Rivals’ @AllenTrieu has logged expert predictions for Iowa and Kirk Ferentz to land 3️⃣ top targets🐤



View: https://t.co/gaoF6UT2a8 pic.twitter.com/zxuVs7fAfY — Rivals (@Rivals) March 4, 2026

Back on February 20 it was reported that Iowa was "high on the list" for Halliman. The 6'5'' 280-pounder is a three-star recruit that has an official visit lined up for June 5, 2026.

"He has long had a great relationship with the staff and speaks highly of Iowa's offensive line history and development," Trieu said. "He has a Top Six and Illinois is going to try to cut into the Iowa lead when they host him next month, but this one trends Hawkeyes."

For what it's worth, Halliman is an Illinois native. The Fighting Illini don't want to miss out on a Frankfort native, one that currently attends Lincoln-Way East High School.

2. Defensive Lineman Tommy Riordan

"Riordan is the younger brother of incoming Hawkeye offensive lineman Gene Riordan. While I think Tommy will take some visits and not just go where his brother goes, Iowa has also built the relationship here through the duration of Gene's recruitment, which has included in-homes and campus visits," Trieu said.

The 6'4'' 240-pound EDGE rusher is yet another Illinois native. Riordan attends Hinsdale Central but only has visits lined up with the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers. Riordan's visit is also on June 5 as he "wants a chance to meet current players and see how life is like as an Iowa football player."

3. Offensive Tackle Nate Brenneman

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The lone Iowa native on this list is the 6'7'' 250-pounder out of Rock Valley. Brenneman is listed as the No. 7 player in the state, according to 247Sports. The website lists Iowa in the "warm" category alongside Kansas and Iowa State.

Trieu credits the Cyclones staff for "making a good attempt there" and it's worth noting he also has a visit lined up with the Jayhawks. To no surprise, he'll be in Iowa City on June 5 on a day that could make or break this Hawkeyes football program.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!