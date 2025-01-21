Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Coaching Job
Outside of new quarterback Mark Gronowski and all of the inevitable NFL Draft discussion surrounding running back Kaleb Johnson, there hasn't been a whole lot of news for the Iowa Hawkeyes as of late.
That's to be expected, considering it's the offseason, and Iowa lost its bowl game.
However, a little nugget of information has emerged: fomer Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans has landed a coaching job.
The Drake Bulldogs have hired Evans as their defensive line coach, the school has announced.
“Joe has always believed in himself and his abilities. He went from a walk-on at Iowa to being All-Big 10 and team captain by the time he was a senior and most recently a member of the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL," said Drake head coach Joe Woodley. " ... His intensity and enthusiasm will be infectious with our guys. The Drake defensive line is in for a real treat to be able to learn under him."
Evans spent five years at Iowa between 2019 and 2023, showing some impressive pass-rushing chops right off the bat by logging four sacks during his freshman campaign.
He then began earning regular playing time in 2021, when he registered 33 tackles and seven sacks. His best season, however, came during his final year at Iowa City, when he racked up 46 stops and 9.5 sacks. He totaled 133 tackles and 28 sacks throughout his Hawkeyes tenure.
The 25-year-old went undrafted but landed with the Ravens in 2024, where he spent some time on the practice squad before being released.