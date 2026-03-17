Maxx Crosby Got Brutally Honest About How Ravens Trade Broke Down

A week ago, the Raiders announced that the Ravens were backing out of the trade for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Baltimore had agreed to send two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby, but backed out of the trade days later before it became official at the start of the new league year. Reports later emerged saying that Crosby did not pass his physical with the Ravens, leading to Baltimore nixing the trade.

On Tuesday, Crosby shared his perspective on the trade falling apart on his podcast, The Rush With Maxx Crosby.

“That situation was probably one of the most unique, crazy, wild, up-and-down rollercoasters I’ve ever been a part of,” Crosby said.

Crosby detailed that he was about to leave his house when he received calls from Raiders general manager John Spytek and his agent, CJ LaBoy. His agent had recently told him that the Ravens were willing to offer two firsts, and this time when he called, he shared that Crosby would be traded to Baltimore.

“You hear the rumors, you hear everything going on. You have this thought of ‘Maybe I’m getting traded.’ And then it happens and you’re like, ‘holy s— this is real.’ You can’t really prepare yourself for that. I’ve been with the Raiders my whole career. I love being a Raider, everyone knows that,” Crosby said, noting that he felt a mixture of emotions after the trade was announced.

Related: Ravens GM Explains Why Maxx Crosby Trade Fell Through

Folliowing the trade, Crosby flew out to Baltimore on Monday. He went into the building the next day and got to meet with the coaches and guys on the team before heading to undergo scans and MRIs. He did not see Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta until the end of the day, when he noticed the energy “was off.”

“I’m so excited, fired-up, this is a new opportunity. You could just tell the energy was off. I dapped [Minter] up and he had a blank face,” Crosby said. “I’m not thinking anything of it, maybe he’s just different. I don’t know him. I go into the room, they sit me down on the couch and go, ‘I don’t know how to say this. One of our doctors have concerns with the results, with your knee. Some of them are concerned about the future. We really want you. We’re just gonna have to get more and more opinions.”

Crosby said that he spoke to his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who told him “don’t listen to any of that s—“ and that his knee “is great.” He noted that Crosby was ahead of schedule in his recovery, if anything.

Related: Maxx Crosby’s Agent Issues Statement After Raiders-Ravens Trade Is Nullified

Later that day, Crosby’s agent told him the Ravens were backing out of the trade—minutes after someone from the Ravens said that they were still “trying to figure this out.” Baltimore arranged for Crosby to fly back to Las Vegas, and he returned to the Raiders.

Maxx Crosby returns to the Raiders

Looking back on the trade, Crosby said “Nobody on earth could have predicted that” but that everything happens for a reason.

Crosby recalled that when he arrived in Baltimore on Monday night, every channel was talking about all the moves the Raiders were making in free agency, from signing linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to adding center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Now, Crosby gets to join what the Raiders are building.

“Everyone’s got to their own conspiracy theory. No one will ever admit what the real truth is. Ultimately, it doesn't matter,” Crosby said. “I am where I'm supposed to be. I know that.”

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