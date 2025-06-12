Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson Impressing In Vital Way For Steelers
It's tough being a rookie running back in the NFL. Ultimately, much like college, you're taking a handoff, finding a hole, and running through it. The NFL is a different beast, though. Defenses are faster, gaps close quicker, and everyone on the other side of the field is trying to take the football from you.
Oh, and then there's pass-protection, which is no joke. Not only is it complicated, but it's hard. Pass-protection is usually where rookie running backs struggle the most, but so far, so good for former Iowa Hawkeyes running back and new Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson.
According to Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, Johnson is already excelling as a pass-protector.
“He’s just wired in the right way," Faulkner recently said, according to beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.
Johnson arguably fell into the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected with pick No. 83 by the Steelers. He was an All-American for Iowa in 2024 after rushing 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, and the Steelers have to feel that they might have secured a huge steal by drafting him.
He should be able to hit the ground running as a rusher at the NFL level, but if he can already pick up the art of pass-protection? There's a very real chance the Steelers have found themselves an every-down back.
That's not even to mention Iowa's track record of sending players into the league who are NFL-ready from the jump.
Throw in a four-time MVP in Aaron Rodgers, who is now the leader of Pittsburgh's offense, and there's good reason to predict big things for both Johnson and the Steelers in 2025.