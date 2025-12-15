Dolphins vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Miami Dolphins are looking to stay hot when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for Monday Night Football. They’ll have to deal not only with the Steelers and their crowd, but also with the weather as it’s forecasted to be 19 degrees at kickoff.
That could lead to both teams leaning on their running game, which is where I’m looking for this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Dolphins vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-130)
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (-105)
- Kenneth Gainwell Anytime TD (+180)
De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-130)
I broke down this bet in Dolphins vs. Steelers best NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football:
I’m also taking Achane to find the end zone this week. The Dolphins running back has a team-leading 11 touchdowns, which is more than the next two players combined.
Achane is a dual threat with seven of those scores coming on the ground and four through the air.
This should be a grind-it-out type of game for both teams, but Miami especially. Look for the Dolphins to lean on Achane on Monday Night Football.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (-105)
Jaylen Warren is tied for the Steelers’ team lead with six touchdowns this season, but half of them have come in the last three weeks. That’s right, the running back has scored in each of the last three contests heading into Monday Night Football against Miami.
Warren had just one touchdown in his first six games and now has five in his last six. His usage hasn’t changed a ton, but he’s making the most of his carries and is a threat in the passing game.
Look for Warren to extend his scoring streak to four games at home on Monday night.
Kenneth Gainwell Anytime TD (+180)
I’m also fading Aaron Rodgers in my prop picks, so if the Steelers are going to score, it’s likely going to be with their running backs. Luckily, they have two solid ones.
Kenneth Gainwell also has six touchdowns this season, tied with Warren and D.K. Metcalf for the team lead. He’s been a strong secondary back in Pittsburgh, and has the same splits as Warren with four rushing touchdowns and two receiving.
Gainwell also scored last week in Baltimore to give him three touchdowns in his last four games.
Honestly, this might be my favorite play of the bunch due to the +180 odds.
