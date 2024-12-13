Former Iowa Star Still Looking to Snap Brutal Streak
When Noah Fant entered the NFL ranks as a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2019, there were sky-high expectations for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.
After all, Fant was coming off of a couple of terrific campaigns at Iowa, including a sophomore season in which he led the Big Ten with 11 receiving touchdowns.
Many felt that Fant would instantly become one of the best tight ends in the league, but that has certainly not ended up being the case.
While the 27-year-old is a solid player, he has not come close to reaching expectations, which was why the Broncos traded Fant to the Seattle Seahawks after his third NFL season.
Fant is currently in his third year with the Seahawks and has logged 33 catches for 329 yards in 10 games. But notice something missing from that stat line? Touchdowns.
The Iowa product has not scored a single touchdown this season, and he has actually not reached the end zone since Dec. 24, 2022.
Yes, Fant has gone nearly two years without scoring, which is an absolutely brutal streak for a player who racked up 18 touchdowns during his final two collegiate campaigns.
Overall, the Omaha, Ne. native has gone 29 games without a touchdown, and that's in spite of Fant actually owning a very impressive catch percentage of 82.5 percent this season.
To be fair, Seattle is teeming with weapons, as its wide receiver trio of D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett is one of the better groups in football.
But to not register a single touchdown since 2022 is a stretch that must end soon for Fant.