Former Iowa Star Achieves Major First in 2024 NFL Season
It has been a rather rough 2024 NFL season for former Iowa Hawkeyes star Sam LaPorta, but the Detroit Lions tight end achieved a major first for the year on Thanksgiving Day.
During the Lions' 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears, LaPorta logged three catches for six yards, which is certainly not an impressive output on its own. However, two of his grabs went for touchdowns, giving him his first multi-score game of the season.
On the 2024 campaign overall, LaPorta has caught 31 passes for 391 yards while reaching the end zone five times.
The 23-year-old has certainly not experienced the kind of season many anticipated.
LaPorta was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making him just the latest in a long line of Iowa tight ends to enter the professional ranks.
It did not take LaPorta very long to establish himself, and it actually looked like he was stamping his name among the best tight ends in football right off the bat.
The Highland, Il. native played in every game during his rookie season, hauling in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
As a result, many expected LaPorta to continue his dominance this year, but instead, he has actually been one of the more disappointing players in the league.
To be fair, the Hawkeyes legend has been banged up throughout the season, but even when healthy, he has not been incredibly productive.
But he definitely made an impact against the Bears in Week 13. That's for sure.