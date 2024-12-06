Former Iowa Star Reaches New Heights In NFL Season
The 2024 NFL campaign has been a struggle for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, but the former Iowa Hawkeyes star made his presence known in his team's biggest game of the year on Thursday night.
LaPorta logged five catches for 54 yards during the Lions' Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers and was also targeted seven times. He set season highs in both his yardage totals and his targets.
His five receptions were also his second-highest total of the year, as he totaled six grabs in Detroit's win over the Tennessee Titans back on Oct. 27.
It hasn't been an easy campaign for LaPorta.
Expectations were very high for the Iowa product heading into 2024, as he hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie campaign last year, leading to a Pro Bowl appearance.
However, LaPorta has been relegated to sort of an afterthought in the Lions' explosive offense through the first three months of this season. In 12 appearances, the 23-year-old has snared 36 balls for 445 yards and five scores.
Those are obviously way off of his totals from last year, but perhaps his showing against the hated rival Packers on Thursday evening can help get LaPorta going moving forward.
LaPorta is part of an aerial attack that also includes wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, so quarterback Jared Goff has not been looking his way as much as Fantasy Football owners would like.
But maybe Goff will now begin to target LaPorta more as the regular season begins drawing to a close.