Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Reaches Super Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes have quite a few former stars playing in the NFL. With the NFL season down to just one game remaining, there is still one former Iowa star scheduled to play in the Super Bowl.
Of course, as most football fans know, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.
Unless Hawkeyes fans are also fans of one team or the other, the Eagles are going to gain some extra fans. That is due to the fact that former Iowa star defensive back Cooper DeJean is playing for Philadelphia.
DeJean was a fan favorite during his time with the Hawkeyes. It was also very clear that he was going to go on and have a successful NFL career.
Now, he has a chance to win his first Super Bowl ring as a rookie with the Eagles.
During his first season in Philadephia, DeJean was a breakout player and is a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
He ended up playing in 16 regular season games, racking up 51 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes. Obviously, those numbers aren't bad at all for a rookie.
Throughout his tenure at Iowa, DeJean put up big-time numbers as well. He totaled 120 tackles, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 13 defended passes in his three years with the Hawkeyes.
It's good to see DeJean living up to his level of talent and finding success at the professional level. Seeing him win a Super Bowl as a rookie would make the Iowa fan base feel good. He gives them something to root for that is connected to the Hawkeyes in the big game.
Hopefully, he is able to put together a strong performance and help lead the Eagles to victory.