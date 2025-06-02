Former Iowa OL Star Surprisingly Remains Unsigned in NFL Free Agency
One of the NFL’s top former Hawkeyes is still without a team as the new season approaches. Brandon Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the now-Washington Commanders, is presumably waiting by the phone for what might be his final NFL opportunity.
Bleacher Report recently highlighted some of the NFL’s top remaining free agents, and Scherff was rightfully included on the list. The 33-year-old guard played the last three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and could still be of service to any team that comes calling.
In 2024, Pro Football Focus graded Scherff as one of the better pass blockers in the league with a 74.5, ranking 19th in the NFL. His run grades weren’t as good, 57.3 ranked 97th. Of course, the Jaguars struggled offensively in 2024, particularly in the running game.
Scherff Could Be a Late-Camp Addition for a Contender
Unfortunately for the former Iowa great, he hasn’t found much success relative to team accomplishments. Washington only made the playoffs twice during his seven-year tenure, while the Jags made it in his first season in 2022, the franchise has taken a huge step back since.
Like any vet who has put in a decade without tasting postseason success, Scherff is no doubt hoping to land with a contender. Kansas City has a potential opening at guard with Joe Thuney moving on to Chicago. Few teams carry the potential to get Scherff a ring before his career clock runs out quite like the Chiefs.
The Ravens are another team that has been linked to Scherff. One of the top contenders to challenge Kansas City at the top of the AFC, Scherff would also play next to another former Iowa great, center Tyler Linderbaum. Naturally, Scherff’s talents as a run blocker would be welcome in Baltimore with Derrick Henry still playing at an elite level, while his struggles as a pass blocker can be a bit more overlooked with Lamar Jackson’s scrambling ability.
There’s no rush for Scherff to sign. Although he played and started all 51 games for the Jaguars, he struggled with injuries during his time at Washington, only completing a full season in his first two years. Scherff will likely sign somewhere, assuming he still wants to play, closer to or during training camp.