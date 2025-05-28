Ravens Center Needs Contract Extension
The Baltimore Ravens surprised many by not offering offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum his fifth-year option.
While Linderbaum only has one year left on his contract, the Ravens still have a desire to keep him on the team for the long haul.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder named Linderbaum as one of six players in need of an extension before training camp.
"Since getting drafted by the club four years ago, Tyler Linderbaum has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line," Holder wrote.
"He’s only missed two games in three seasons and has participated in 100 percent, 94 percent and 99 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during the three respective campaigns, per Pro Football Reference."
"On top of that, the 2021 first-round pick has never posted a full-season grade from Pro Football Focus below 74, finishing 2024 as PFF’s fifth-highest-graded center (78.1) during the regular season."
"Additionally, he hasn’t allowed a sack in the last two years while ranking fourth and sixth with run-blocking marks of 82.5 and 78.7, respectively."
"That made it a bit of a surprise at first glance when the Ravens declined the 25-year-old’s fifth-year option.
"However, the option would have been $5.4 million more than the current highest-paid center in the league, and general manager Eric DeCosta said the club intends to get a long-term deal done with Linderbaum, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley."
The Ravens could have Linderbaum play out the final year of his career, but they risk his value going up if he continues to play on the trajectory he has for the start of his tenure in Baltimore.
A contract extension with Linderbaum will be needed eventually, so the Ravens should take care of it now instead of kicking the rock down the road.
Linderbaum may be one of the best centers in the NFL, and the Ravens will need to pay up to keep him, but the team should make the right decision and extend him if they want to keep their chances up of being one of the best squads in the league.
