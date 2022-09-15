Gavin Williams Itching for Full Workload

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Gavin Williams wants to be back on the field.

The Iowa running back, who missed the season opener against South Dakota State and had just two carries in last Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State, wants to be more of a part of the offense.

“Yeah,” he said, clapping his hands together during Tuesday’s media availability. “Let’s get some rushing yards, for sure.”

Williams, who came into fall camp No. 1 on the depth chart, was out with an undisclosed injury. Getting him back would be important for an offense that has struggled to do anything with the ball.

The Hawkeyes have had just 316 yards of offense in two games, only 115 of those rushing yards. Iowa is averaging just 1.9 yards per carry.

Leshon Williams has carried the bulk of Iowa’s rushing load, with 38 carries for 106 yards.

Gavin Williams knows the Hawkeyes can do better.

“We’re almost there,” he said. “We’ve just got some things to iron out. But I feel like me and Leshon can do some damage this year.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knows how important it is to get Williams back.

“Obviously it's huge,” Ferentz said. “Any especially skilled player right now that joins the fray, that's a benefit for us.”

Getting him back, Ferentz said, would add another dimension for an offense that needs anything right now.

“Leshon is really not a guy we use a lot in pass stuff, whereas Gavin has that capability,” Ferentz said. “So that would have been one more alternate plan. Had he been out with us the last couple weeks, we would have used him a little bit as a receiver because he does that pretty adeptly. But we didn't have that option available, so it was one more thing to take off the board in terms of consideration.”

Williams said Iowa’s offense just needs to be fundamentally sound.

“For the most part, we just need to focus on what we need to do, and not try to do too much,” he said. “Not try to strain to make a big play. Just do what we’re supposed to on every play and put drives together.”

Williams was happy to get in a little work last Saturday.

“It’s tough,” he said about not playing. “As a competitor, knowing you can’t go out there and help your brothers, it hurts just having to watch from the sideline. In that circumstance, you know the only thing you can do is try to be there for your brothers and kind of keep your head up and keep them focused on the game, keep them motivated.”

“We had two veteran backs and really we've played with one,” Ferentz said. “Gavin was a break-the-glass guy Saturday, played a little bit on third down, and that's good. And he appears to be ready to roll, which is good.”

Now, Williams said, the Hawkeyes’ offense has to start rolling.

“The goal this week,” he said, “is to just get out of our own way and play ball.”