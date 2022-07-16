Gavin Williams Looking to Build on Late-Season Momentum

IOWA CITY, Iowa - When Gavin Williams heard that fellow running back Tyler Goodson was skipping Iowa’s appearance in the 2022 Citrus Bowl to start preparing for a professional career, he had mixed emotions.

“I was a little excited, because that meant I was going to get more reps,” Williams said. “But at the same time it was a little sad. Because I’d spent two years with this guy training, and we were together every day in practice.”

Goodson, who led the Hawkeyes with 1,151 yards rushing, left a season of college eligibility and a starting spot on the table. Goodson went undrafted, but signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Iowa headed into the bowl game with some big questions at running back with Goodson’s departure, but Williams answered many of them and brings great potential to the position in 2022.

Williams had 16 carries for 98 yards, both career highs, in the loss to Kentucky. He also became the first Iowa running back to make his first career start in a bowl game since Jordan Canzeri in the 2011 Insight Bowl against Oklahoma.

It was actually the second straight game in which Williams was the Hawkeyes’ leading rusher. He gained 56 yards in 12 carries against Michigan in Iowa’s blowout loss in the Big Ten Championship game.

But those 16 attempts in the Citrus Bowl carried a lot more weight, because they came with the game on the line. And they gave Williams a head of steam going into the season ahead.

“I feel like that was really an eye opener,” said the 6-foot, 211-pound sophomore from Altoona. “I definitely could have done more in that game. But it gave me a foundation of what it’s like to be in four quarters worth of a game. It was a good foundation to build on.”

Iowa’s No. 2 rusher last season with 305 yards in 65 carries, Williams speaks with a confidence and maturity that the coaching staff has picked up on.

After the spring game in April, Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz spoke about the personality that this team seems to have, with plenty of guys ready and willing to be leaders. And it wasn’t just upper -class players.

“I’ll cherry pick a guy like Gavin Williams, who has only been our lead back one game in his career,” Ferentz said. “He carries himself like he’s an older guy, like a senior almost. There’s something about him, a maturity about him, a focus. He’s really respected by everybody.”

Goodson was the leader in the running back room last season. Williams will be one of the voices the other backs will listen to this season. Another will be sophomore Leshon Williams, who had a hand in filling the void left by Goodson against Kentucky. He had 10 carries for 42 yards, both career highs as well.

“Tyler was our leader, so me and LeShon will have to step up, bounce some things off each other and get the room back under some leadership,” Gavin said.

Every recruiting class includes incoming talent, looking to make a mark. This fall, Iowa will welcome true freshman running backs Jaziun Patterson from Pompano Beach, Fla,, and Kaleb Johnson from Hamilton, Ohio.

“Having that competition with LeShon, Kaleb and Jaz, it’s going to bring out the best in you,” Williams said. “That’s what we need. Because on Saturday, we have to give our best, give it our all. Work every day in practice, trying to get better, trying to improve.”

This will be Williams’ third season in the program. He redshirted in 2020, though he did get eight carries for 28 yards in a 49-7 victory over Michigan State. He emerged a season later, playing with a confidence that exceeded his experience at the college level.

“I had confidence that I could do this,” Williams said. “This is something I’ve talked about since I was five or six years old. That first year was a big transition period. Because this is a lot different than high school football. That first year, the reality set in about how college football works and the work that needs to go into it. I feel like I’ve kind of settled into it now.”

Williams may not blow you away with his speed as much as his strength. Asked to name his best trait as a running back, Williams mentioned balance.

“I don’t feel like I necessarily lean towards one style,” Williams said. “Maybe more towards the physical style. With the type of football we play, that’s a necessity. I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I can run routes. And I can run the ball. I just feel like overall I have a big ceiling of things I’m able to do.”

When it comes to his goals for 2022, being a 1,000-yard rusher isn’t on his list. At least not yet.

“I don’t know about all the stats goals yet,” Williams said. “But one of the goals I have for our team is to have another 10-win season. That’s what I would like to do. Because that sets us up for other things in the postseason. Good things.”

Iowa, 10-4 a year ago, is the defending Big Ten West champion. But losses in the final two games to Michigan and Kentucky took some of the air out of that season.

“I just feel like last season we started off good, then things just didn’t go the way we wanted them to,” Gavin said. “And I feel like this season, we can rewrite that.”