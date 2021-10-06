October 6, 2021
Matt Hankins, Riley Moss Added to Bednarik Award Watch List

Hawkeye Seniors Up for National Honor
Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

Hawkeye Seniors Up for National Honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior defensive backs Matt Hankins and Riley Moss have been added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Monday Nov. 1.

Hankins (6-0, 185 pounds) had two interceptions against Iowa State. He has recorded 15 tackles this season. The Lewisville, Texas native was named preseason second-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020.

Hankins has made 32 career starts for the Hawkeyes and tallied five career interceptions.

In Iowa’s week one win against Indiana, Moss (6-1, 194-pounds) became just the third player in school history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a single game. He leads the Big Ten with three interceptions. The Ankeny, Iowa native has tallied 22 tackles. Moss was a 2020 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Moss has made 20 career starts for the Hawkeyes with nine career interceptions.

Iowa hosts Penn State on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, FOX). The Hawkeyes face Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 16. Both games are sold out.  

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss returns an interception for a touchdown against Indiana during a game on Sept. 4, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium.
