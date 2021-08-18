Iowa Defenders Discuss Upcoming '21 Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa defense will be replacing some key players from that ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense. Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Daviyon Nixon, first-team all-conference end Chauncey Golston and leading tackler Nick Niemann are competing in NFL training camps.

The Hawkeyes welcome back plenty of talent, however. Second-team all-league end Zach Van Valkenberg, starting linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, and five starters in the secondary should ensure there's little to no drop-off from a year ago.

We caught up with some of the main pieces on that side of the ball at last week's team media day.

Here's what they had to say: