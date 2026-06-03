Hawkeye Football All-Time Leading Rusher Enters Iowa Hall of Fame

The long list of legends to wear the Iowa Hawkeyes' uniform keeps getting longer and longer with each passing year. Another Hawkeye is being immortalized forever.



Sedrick Shaw, the former Iowa Hawkeyes running back, has been elected to the Iowa Hawkeyes Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame.



The former back for the Hawkeyes in the mid-90s put up numbers that still stand today as some of Iowa's best. He still owns the crown as Iowa's all-time leading rusher and is among Iowa's record books in other rushing statistics.

Iowa's all-time leading rusher. Hall of Famer 🏆



Sedrick Shaw has been elected to the @TheIowaHawkeyes Class of 2026 Hall of Fame.



🔗 https://t.co/ghXxbOTkWL pic.twitter.com/py9hsDrVqV — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 3, 2026

Sedrick Shaw spent four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1993 to 1996. While with the Hawkeyes, Shaw churned out three one-thousand-yard seasons in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

He leads Iowa as its all-time rusher, totaling 4,156 rushing yards during his tenure. He found the end zone 33 times, while also reeling in 49 receptions for 431 receiving yards and two more scores.



Over his last two seasons with Iowa, 1995 and 1996, Shaw put on his best showings. In 1995, he averaged 123.1 yards per game and followed that up by averaging 101.5 yards per game in his senior season, 1996.

The product of Austin, Texas, Shaw was able to play under legendary Iowa head coach Hayden Fry. He earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 1996.



Sedrick Shaw was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft with the No. 61 pick overall. He played in the NFL for a handful of years with the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Iowa football's rushing record books are largely dotted with Sedrick Shaw. Along with being the Hawkeyes' all-time leading rusher, he made his mark in a few other areas as well.



Sedrick Shaw currently sits No. 4 on Iowa's single-season rushing leader list with 1,477 yards, which came in 1995, and trails just Shonn Green (1,850 - 2008), Tavian Banks (1,691 - 1997), and Kaleb Johnson (1,537 - 2024).

Shaw also holds the No. 5 spot on Iowa's single-game rushing leaders list, with a 250-yard performance against the Michigan State Spartans in 1995.



Ahead of him are Tavian Banks (314 yards - 1997), Ed Podolak (286 yards - 1968), Jordan Canzeri (256 yards - 2015), and Marcus Coker (252 yards - 2011).



Joining Sedrick Shaw in Iowa's 37th Hall of Fame Class are Kim Baker-El Abiad, Klas Bergstrom, Diane DeMiro Smmons, Amy Herrig Tanny, Matt McDonough, and Janey Moylan Ritter.