The run game is what is going to make the Iowa Hawkeyes go this year.



They can get better at throwing the ball, get creative in formations, and scheme up other stuff, but the ground game is this offense's strength.



The best part? Iowa has four backs capable of each bringing something special to the table. It's really an embarrassment of riches entering 2026.

Tim Lester has the creativity to get all four backs involved

Through two years, Tim Lester has shown an ability to change his scheme to the strength of the offense. In 2024, Iowa ran a power zone scheme with Kaleb Johnson getting downhill.



The 2025 offense maintained those staples, but Mark Gronowski's mobility at quarterback gave him the chance to add wrinkles in the option game to keep defenses honest.

Each back has a speciality to bring to the table

Kamari Moulton is going to shoulder the load. After leading Iowa with 878 yards last season, all signs point to him getting the keys to the car this year.



Moulton has shown home run capability with a burst through the line and can be off to the races. A hidden strength of Moulton's, despite being just 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, is an ability to get hard yards. He can go between the tackles and find holes rather than just using his speed.

One of Iowa's biggest transfer portal adds comes in the form of the FCS leading rusher last year, L.J. Phillips Jr. After going for nearly 2,000 yards last year, I am certain Tim Lester can find ways to get him involved.



What Phillips brings to the table is a true short-yardage, bruising style of run game for Iowa. At 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Phillips has a low center of gravity behind an extremely solid frame that will make defenders think twice about squaring him up.

Another back similarly built is Xavier Williams. He earned a strong sample size of 49 carries last year and maintained nearly six yards per carry when doing so. That many carries take it from a fluke to a trend.



Williams gives Iowa a great rotational piece for Moulton when he needs a series or two to catch his breath, and he has the trust to slot in seamlessly. With his size, he has deceptive speed to catch defenses napping.

Last, but not least, and maybe my favorite of the bunch, is Nathan McNeil. As a freshman, Iowa found a way to get him 37 carries. That says a lot about Iowa trusting a true freshman running back.



In his limited action, McNeil shows an innate burst and agility that jumps off the screen. He has clear home run capabilities, but his athleticism makes him enticing to be Iowa's pass-catching back out of the backfield if given the chance.

Iowa true fr Nathan McNeil first carry 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wg6zwgCT6F — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 11, 2025