Elite to Question Marks: Ranking Iowa Football's Position Groups for 2026

Few teams, unless you are Ohio State or Texas or Notre Dame, enter the season without weaknesses. Even those teams have areas of concern when push comes to shove.



For most of the college football world, it is about managing the weakness and figuring out how they can protect it from derailing the entire season.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are no different. They have areas that are undoubtedly strong, but the weaknesses are noticeable, and Kirk Ferentz has to minimize the negative impact.

How Good Are Iowa Football's Position Groups?

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) receives a snap during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Question Marks

Quarterbacks

The single biggest question mark, it has been for over half a decade, is Iowa's quarterback play. Oh, how we miss you, Nate Stanley.



It's a layered question, too. Who wins the starting job? How much does Iowa trust them? How long of a leash do they get? This position is an unknown.



Wide Receivers

For the wide receivers, it was borderline, but the consistent production has simply not been there. Does Reece Vander Zee step up? Or does a transfer addition such as Tony Diaz or Evan James stand out?

Special Teams

On the special teams unit, Iowa's kicker, punter, and return man will all be in these roles for the first time. This group is going to be put under strain, and it will be interesting to see how it responds.

Iowa Football New Faces

Safeties

One of Iowa's lone groups revamped by the transfer portal, the safeties are a new bunch of transfers that will likely see Tyler Brown and Anthony Hawkins get the nod.



I had questions at first about this group, but Phil Parker is still in charge of this unit and coaches them each day. His track record has earned him the benefit of the doubt.

Always Solid

Defensive Line

The defensive line is going to be asked to do a lot this year with so many players getting their first starts and extended action. The saving grace for this unit is Parker's scheme and it being very friendly in what it asks linemen to do.

Linebacker

In the middle of the defense, playing linebacker at Iowa is like tight end on offense. They always find the guy. He always performs. The baseline of production is baked into this unit and will always at least be serviceable.

Cornerback

I wanted to put the cornerback group into the elite category, but Zach Lutmer isn't your true cornerback; he is so much more. He will play a lot of cornerback this year, but will move around to other positions.



Deshaun Lee is going to get the nod at one spot, and his experience will keep the floor rather high for his performance. The one item holding the cornerback group back from being elite is opposite Lee when Lutmer is elsewhere. Someone has to man that spot.

Iowa's Elite Positions

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) rushes the ball during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday October 11, 2025 at Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight End

It's Tight End U; what did you expect? DJ Vonnahme is going to be a focal point of this team's passing attack and game plan. He is joined by Addison Ostrenga and Zach Ortwerth as well. Pencil in a strong year from Iowa tight ends annually.

Running Back

The backfield, the group I am most excited about, is led by Kamari Moulton, who has the chance to explode onto the scene this year. Don't forget about transfer L.J. Phillips, a nearly 2,000-yard rusher at South Dakota last year.



When those two get tired, Iowa isn't done. They have Xavier Williams and Nathan McNeil, each of whom had carries last year, ready to go.

Offensive Line

What makes the running backs so exciting is the group up front. Iowa's offensive line should once again move people around, clearing big lanes for the backs. Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck are the two staples who figure to have this group at its new standard of being elite.