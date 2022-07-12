Hawkeyes Add Kahlil Tate to '23 Class

An Iowa victory against Wisconsin feels good for Hawkeye fans even if it happens in July instead of November. They can thank Kahlil Tate for the summer fun.

The Class of 2023 Chicago Kenwood safety announced his Iowa verbal commitment Tuesday morning. Wisconsin was the other finalist after he officially visited both Big Ten West rivals last month.

Tate became the Hawkeyes' 17th known verbal pledge in the cycle. He was the fifth commitment from their big recruiting weekend at the end of June, joining Kadyn Proctor, Trevor Lauck, Zach Ortwerth and Kenneth Merrieweather.

Rivals ranks Tate (6-1, 185) as a three-star prospect, the No. 8 player overall in Illinois for '23 and the 31st best safety nationally in the cycle.

Tate totaled 63 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles as a junior. He also posted 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in earning all-conference honors.

You can watch Tate's junior highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kendrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago