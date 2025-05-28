Iowa Hawkeyes Football Receives Major 2025 Schedule Prediction
For Iowa Hawkeyes football fans looking ahead to the 2025 season, broadcast and kickoff time projections for this year’s Cy-Hawk Series matchup have emerged, courtesy of Scott Dochterman of the Athletic.
Today, the Athletic released early schedule predictions ahead of Thursday's official announcement, offering fans preliminary glimpses into how several marquee matchups are likely to impact the schedule over the first three weeks of the 2025 college football season. For Iowa supporters, one prediction in particular captured immediate attention, as it concerns the program's most anticipated annual contest.
Dochterman's prediction for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game against Iowa State includes details about potential timing and television network coverage. With Week 2 already confirmed for the in-state battle, the prediction calls for a 4 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Fox, positioning the rivalry game in the network's afternoon window rather than the less prominent early time slot.
The projected 4 p.m. slot aligns with recent tradition, as the Cy-Hawk Series has been played in afternoon windows since 2018.
However, the prediction runs counter to that of The Daily Iowan’s Brad Schultz. Earlier this month, Schultz predicted the game will end up in the early time slot, adding, “This could very well be one of the most anticipated matchups in the 71-year history of the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and yet it still likely won’t make its way out of the early window.”
Fans of both programs - and likely Schultz himself - are hoping the afternoon prediction proves correct, rather than a morning kickoff for such an anticipated matchup.
Iowa holds a commanding 47-24 advantage in the all-time series, though Iowa State has won two of the last three meetings. The Hawkeyes have dominated when playing in Ames, posting a 21-8 record on the road and winning their last six games at Jack Trice Stadium.
This year's Cy-Hawk Series game takes place on September 6 in Ames, where Iowa will look to extend their road dominance. While the outcome remains months away, the official kickoff time and television details will be confirmed on Thursday.