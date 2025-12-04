Did Iowa Make Kirk Ferentz Mistake?

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is officially staying on for another season, and fans on social media were largely pleased given his track record with the team. Some, however, are dissatisfied with consistently good years, and want the team to shake things up for a better chance at excellence.

Fan Response

Most fans were thrilled by the news, given Ferentz's success with the program over his 27 years at the helm.

"People aren’t ready for Kirk’s golden years coming up," One wrote. "Next four years at least 2 cfp season for Iowa. Book it." Another fan said, "Will be glad he’s here for as long as he wants!!"

"I'm not a Hawkeye fan but Kirk Ferentz just seems like a good dude," Another fan shared. "I'm happy he has had such a successful career."

Another commenter praised Iowa for making what they believed was the best decision for the moment.

"KF haters in shambles right now," They wrote. "Even if he were to retire now, there’s literally no one Iowa could get to improve, that wouldn’t just leave Iowa after a few years. Keep the ship stable."

More skeptical fans cited past seasons, specifically choosing an 8-4 record as a typical average, to point out that the Hawkeyes are usually good, but rarely great.

"So, another 8-4 year at best for Hawkeye fans," One fan wrote. Another cynically wrote, "🐐 of slightly above average." In response, another fan wrote, "Top 12 in wins over a decade is pretty far above average."

"Endless mediocrity. The 90s did such a number on Iowa," Another wrote.

Some fans were happy just to make fun of Ferentz's age, with one writing, "kirk ferentz in 2076 at the ripe young age of 120 leading the swarm out of the tunnel as the iowa head coach" with a gif of an elderly Gary the Snail sliding along limply with an Olympic torch.

kirk ferentz in 2076 at the ripe young age of 120 leading the swarm out of the tunnel as the iowa head coach https://t.co/ARfnhGPsio pic.twitter.com/4dpNKSErIO — 𝚃𝙷𝙺 ♚ #FreeJaz (@Tigerhawk_King) December 3, 2025

Just Great Enough?

Before the news came out, another fan suggested that Ferentz has, in fact, mastered the formula for staying on to coach college football.

"If you win too few games in one season, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done before, you’re fired and fans will hate you," They wrote.



If you win too many games, someone will pay 9 figures to leave and fans will hate you.



You have to win the exact right number. Kirk Ferentz has mastered this."

In the same sentiment, one fan elaborated on a possible philosophy behind Iowa's success over their Ferentz era.

"I have to hand it to Iowa," They wrote. "That might be the most self-aware program in college football. They know they aren't Ohio State, and could never consistently compete for National Championships. And, they know they have a great coach for a middle-of-nowhere program in a deep conference."

"So, they're happy to endure regular 8-4 an 9-3 seasons, so they can relish in the occasional 10-11 season that takes them to higher heights than they'd achieve if they fired coaches ever 4-5 years, in the futile attempt at national relevance, like most non-self-aware programs."

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Ferentz (70) has been the Hawkeyes' head coach since 1999, and is the longest-tenured active college football coach in the NCAA Division 1 FBS.

"I feel really good," Ferentz said on the subject of staying for another year. "I had no idea what it feels like to be 70. Now I do (for) however many months it's been. It doesn't feel any different than when I was 60. I feel good physically. I've got permission from my wife to keep doing this."

"It's what I like doing. I really enjoy doing it. Unless we just screw this up beyond repair, which we're trying to do right now in college football, I don't envision stopping anytime in the near future."

