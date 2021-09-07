HN TV: Hawkeyes Discuss Iowa State

September 7, 2021
What Iowa Football's Student-Athletes Had to Say About Saturday's Game in Ames
Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

What Iowa Football's Student-Athletes Had to Say About Saturday's Game in Ames

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football heads to Ames Saturday for a rivalry game with Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes ride a five-game winning streak against their cross-state counterparts. 

Tuesday, Iowa student-athletes met with the media to discuss the upcoming showdown with the Cyclones. 

Watch what they had to say about ISU in this HN TV video: 

