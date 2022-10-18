HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-18-22

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson speaks with the media on Oct. 18, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-18-22Mason Richman, Kaleb Johnson Meet with Media TuesdayAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Oct 18, 2022 2:35 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreCaitlin Clark Named to Lieberman Preseason Watch ListOct 17, 2022 3:32 PM EDTIowa Football Offers Ismael Smith-FloresOct 17, 2022 1:37 PM EDTKamari Moulton Discusses New Offer from IowaOct 16, 2022 9:04 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes