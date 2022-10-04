HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-4-22

Iowa RB Leshon Williams speaks with the media on Oct. 4, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-4-22Spencer Petras, Arland Bruce IV, Leshon Williams, Logan Jones Speak with Media TuesdayAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Oct 4, 2022 2:53 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreStyles Prescod Picks Up Iowa Football OfferOct 4, 2022 10:03 AM EDTRyan Mooney Talks Iowa Football Offer, VisitOct 2, 2022 5:45 PM EDTNico Ragaini Rounding Back into FormOct 2, 2022 4:58 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes