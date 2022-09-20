Skip to main content
HN TV: Iowa Player Offensive Interviews 9-20-22

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras speaks with the media on Sept. 20, 2022 at the football training facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

HN TV: Iowa Player Offensive Interviews 9-20-22

Spencer Petras, Nico Ragaini, Mason Richman Answer Questions Tuesday
