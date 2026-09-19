How to Watch Iowa Football vs Northern Iowa, Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The Iowa Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start on the 2026 season. Up next is a chance to sweep the three-game nonconference slate when the Northern Iowa Panthers enter Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.

It is the second week in a row Iowa is taking on an in-state foe after surviving Iowa State 16-13 last weekend in the Cy-Hawk. The Hawkeyes aim to take care of business early in this one and put any stress to bed quickly.



Here is all of the info you need to know for Iowa versus Northern Iowa in Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

How to watch Iowa vs Northern Iowa

Iowa and Northern Iowa will get underway at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 19, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. CT. Iowa could close out the nonconference slate with a 3-0 record and a win before Big Ten play begins.



This game, as will be the case for the rest of the season at home, is going to be another sold-out crowd inside Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa vs Nothern Iowa Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



Broadcast Team: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)



Streaming: FOX Sports App



Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/SiriusXM Channel 178 or 232



Hawkeye Radio Network Team: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Northern Iowa betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -40.5 (-108), Northern Iowa +40.5 (-112)



Money Line: n/a



Total: 49.5 total points



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Last week against Iowa State took a toll on the Hawkeyes. It always does, but this year feels like it was even more draining. It was a physical game that had the emotional intensity as well, with Iowa winning on a late field goal.



Iowa enters this game with some bumps and bruises, and honestly, probably a bit tired. Iowa knows what looms next weekend in Ann Arbor to open up Big Ten play.

I don't think Iowa struggles with Northern Iowa in this game due to the discrepancy in size and speed, but I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest to see Iowa come out a bit sluggish or sloppy on the first drive or two before waking up and getting things going.

A 12-game regular season is a grind. It's a lot of emotion, a lot of physicality, and not every game is going to be a perfect four quarters. You just have to hope it's enough to work through things and get things clicking.