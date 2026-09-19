UTSA vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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The Texas Longhorns secured the win of the college football season through the first two weeks, beating Ohio State 24-23 on a late touchdown, avenging their loss from last season.
They now have a chance to catch their break in Week 3 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners as big favorites.
Credit to UTSA for starting 2-0, but this is going to be too tough a challenge for the Roadrunners to face. They won't win the game, but can they cover as big underdogs? That's the question we're here to answer.
UTSA vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UTSA +30.5 (-115)
- Texas -30.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UTSA +2200
- Texas -8000
Total
- OVER 58.5 (-105)
- UNDER 58.5 (-115)
UTSA vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SECN+
- UTSA record: 2-0
- Texas record: 2-0
UTSA vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas is 2-0 straight up and against the spread in its last two games vs. UTSA
- UTSA is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games
- The OVER is 7-2 in UTSA's last nine games
- Texas is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Texas's last 10 games
UTSA vs. Texas Key Player to Watch
- Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns
Arch Manning lived up to expectations against Ohio State. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he came up clutch when he needed to and helped lead them to the comeback win. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. I expect him to pad his stats this week against UTSA.
UTSA vs. Texas Prediction and Best Bet
I'm not ready to lay this many points on Texas. They beat Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but they outgained them offensively by only 167 yards. UTSA played Texas State in Week 2 and also beat them 31-26.
I have no doubt the Longhorns will win this game, but covering a big spread coming off an emotional win and now having to face a scrappy Roadrunners team is a tough spot to be in. I'll take the points with UTSA.
Pick: UTSA +30.5 (-115) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets