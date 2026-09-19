UTSA vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Texas Longhorns secured the win of the college football season through the first two weeks, beating Ohio State 24-23 on a late touchdown, avenging their loss from last season.

They now have a chance to catch their break in Week 3 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners as big favorites.

Credit to UTSA for starting 2-0, but this is going to be too tough a challenge for the Roadrunners to face. They won't win the game, but can they cover as big underdogs? That's the question we're here to answer.

UTSA vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UTSA +30.5 (-115)

Texas -30.5 (-105)

Moneyline

UTSA +2200

Texas -8000

Total

OVER 58.5 (-105)

UNDER 58.5 (-115)

UTSA vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SECN+

UTSA record: 2-0

Texas record: 2-0

UTSA vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas is 2-0 straight up and against the spread in its last two games vs. UTSA

UTSA is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games

The OVER is 7-2 in UTSA's last nine games

Texas is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Texas's last 10 games

UTSA vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning lived up to expectations against Ohio State. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he came up clutch when he needed to and helped lead them to the comeback win. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. I expect him to pad his stats this week against UTSA.

UTSA vs. Texas Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not ready to lay this many points on Texas. They beat Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but they outgained them offensively by only 167 yards. UTSA played Texas State in Week 2 and also beat them 31-26.

I have no doubt the Longhorns will win this game, but covering a big spread coming off an emotional win and now having to face a scrappy Roadrunners team is a tough spot to be in. I'll take the points with UTSA.

Pick: UTSA +30.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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