LSU vs. Ole Miss Best Picks and Predictions for Showdown in College Football Week 3

The game of the weekend is going to be a fun one. The No. 7 LSU Tigers hit the road to take on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC showdown between two National Championship hopefuls.

LSU beat Clemson 51-10 in the opening week of the season, and then followed that up with a 45-14 win against Louisiana Tech. The Rebels are also 2-0, beating Louisville on a last-second field goal and then trouncing Charlotte 41-9.

Let's take a look at my best bets for this marquee matchup.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

LSU -2.5 (-122) vs. Ole Miss

Trey'Dez Green 5+ Receptions (-114)

Horatio Fields Anytime Touchdown (+300)

LSU -2.5 (-122) vs. Ole Miss

I love this LSU team, and I think they might just be a legitimate National Championship contender. They crushed Clemson in the opening week, whereas Ole Miss struggled to get past Louisville.

The Rebels' offense can hang with LSU, but the difference is going to be the two defenses in this game. Ole Miss has allowed 5.9 yards per play through the first two weeks, while no defense has allowed fewer yards per play than the Tigers, at just 2.5.

Defense will lead LSU to not only winning this game, but comfortably covering this spread.

Trey'Dez Green 5+ Receptions (-114)

There's an argument to be made that Trey'Dez Green is the best tight end in the country, and he's made a strong case through the first two weeks, racking up 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. I expect the Tigers to lean on him in a big way in this game, especially if it's still close in the fourth quarter. We only need him to haul in five catches for this bet to cash.

Horatio Fields Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Not all of my bets can be pro-LSU; I have to give out a bet for the Ole Miss fans out there as well, so I'm going to bet on Horatio Fields to score for the Rebels at +300. He has longer odds than the likes of Kewan Lacy and Deuce Alexander, but he has produced at a high level through the first two weeks, hauling in nine receptions for 113 yards and a score. I love this bet at 3-1.

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