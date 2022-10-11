Howe: Buck Stops with Kirk Ferentz

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A sometimes contentious Kirk Ferentz press conference Saturday night at Illinois hit a point where Iowa's head coach chuckled for one of the few times during the exercise. It came during questioning from The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.

Dochterman diplomatically asked Ferentz about criticism received by his offensive coordinators through his 23 and a half seasons leading the program. Ken O'Keefe (1999-2011), Greg Davis (2012-2016) and his son, Brian Ferentz (2017-present), have been the men holding the job.

"The criticism of Brian is pretty pervasive, probably more than either of your other offensive coordinators," Dochterman started.

"That's impressive," Ferentz said, laughing.

"The fact that he's your son adds another layer to that," Dochterman continued. "What's your defense of him right now as your offensive..."

"I think he's a good football coach," Ferentz interjected. "I thought Greg Davis was good in '14. He got killed, and we ended up having a pretty good year the next year. We've had three good coordinators.

"We have to play better. We (coaches) have to do what we can to help our players. We'll try to move forward. It's easy to point fingers and call people out. I don't think I've ever operated that way in 23 years and don't intend to right now."

O'Keefe and Davis were the most criticized members of the team during Ferentz's tenure up through '16. And Dochterman was right. Brian Ferentz has received more backlash than his predecessors. And no doubt part of it was his relation to the head coach.

Kirk Ferentz, of all people, knows he shouldn't point fingers at his offensive coordinators. He can't, in good conscious, because he's involved in that phase of the game more than the other two (defense and special teams) combined. His philosophy and beliefs impact their performances.

The coordinators have changed. Kirk Ferentz has been the constant. Too often, the marriage between he and his coordinators has been disjointed. And they've taken the majority of the blame.

O'Keefe was banged for being too conservative despite his creative background before arriving at Iowa. Davis' personnel desires, namely quick receivers operating in space, weren't met and didn't jibe with Kirk Ferentz favoring wideouts with a strong blocking acumen. There was more straining beyond that.

To be clear, Kirk Ferentz has become the program's all-time winningest head coach despite an offense that too often falls flat. Plenty of Big Ten programs throughout his time have referenced the Hawkeyes' consistent competitiveness as something they respect and would like to replicate. It can't be denied that he's done a fine job replacing legendary Hayden Fry.

That said, no one is copying this offense. You see the zone blocking scheme and other aspects run elsewhere, but not this "attack" in its entirety.

The foundation of Kirk Ferentz's program was built with consistently strong defense and normally solid special teams. They've helped overcome poor offenses to produce respectable squads. And when it's managed to field average or slightly above average offenses, Iowa's heights have been memorable.

The other two phases can't mask current offensive deficiencies. The Hawkeyes sit at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play after Saturday's ugly 9-6 loss at Illinois. A trip to No. 2 Ohio State looms on Oct. 22 after this bye week.

Iowa ranks 127 out of 131 FBS teams in scoring offense (14.7 points per game) and is dead last nationally in total offense (238.7 yards per game) after finishing 99th in scoring (23.4 PPG) and 121 in total offense (303.7 YPG) for '21. It's 7-7 in its last 14 games with 18 offensive touchdowns.

During last decade, not including this season, the Hawkeyes have finished 75th nationally in scoring offense on average. That included a high of 40 during the COVID-shortened '20 campaign.

Whether using traditional statistics, metrics or the eye test, the Hawkeye offense is failing. It's not complementing the other two phases. It's wasting field position gained by the other phases. The defense is wearing down from over-usage like last season.

Brian Ferentz deserves part of the blame. Some of his play calling is head scratching and in key moments comes across as too cute.

Iowa players shoulder some responsibility for inconsistent execution. But the effort is there. They want to be great if put in position to do so.

The buck stops with the head coach. Beyond the responsibility tied to hiring coaches who recruit and develop players alongside him, his offensive philosophy appears too rigid on the current landscape of college football. He's not helping the staff and athletes. He's hurting them.

It's hard quantifying how much he's holding them back, but his ultra-conservative approach is archaic. It comes across as a lack of trusting others and limits upside. If you're so afraid to make mistakes that you won't get out of your comfort zone, you're doomed by a razor thin margin for error.

During the successful seasons, Iowa benefits from breaks, some of which it creates. It delivers in the clutch. Those things help the Hawkeyes pull out close wins. But the law of averages catches up with you in time. As we've witnessed, it can't be sustained.

This season, Kirk Ferentz is shying away from adjusting to the talent on his roster. Players come and go in college football. Team strengths shift. Find ways to compensate for an inexperienced offensive line instead of waiting for it to mature so you can run what you want.

Kirk Ferentz's control of offensive philosophy handcuffs his coordinators and players. Again, they deserve some responsibility for shortcomings but they're not the root of the issue. And it's not new.

The offense burned in 2007 with O'Keefe, in 2012 and 2014 with Davis, and the last season and a half with Brian. When it's ranked in the middle of the pack nationally, it's been considered a success.

The defense has evolved over the years to match up with the evolution of offenses. Pass-rush packages, the Cash position and other variations of the Base 4-3 have been ushered in for continued success. Kirk Ferentz said he doesn't get too involved on that side of the ball.

Change was afoot on offense late in 2019. It appeared promising. We saw wrinkles in knocking off Top 10 Minnesota and creativity in stomping USC in the Holiday Bowl. Guys were put in position to succeed and delivered big plays.

Iowa ran the ball well during the '20 COVID season, helping it to a six-game winning streak. That strong rushing attack has become the exception around here, however. It's been inconsistent, at best, during the last season and a half.

Still, the Hawkeyes persist with the predictability hoping for successful execution. Opponents wait with open arms.

Will that change if Brian and quarterback Spencer Petras move on? That's the solution for some folks right now. If you're among them, you haven't been paying attention.

If Kirk Ferentz can't mesh with his son in developing an offense that can consistently complement the other phases, it seems unlikely he'll click with another coordinator. Would an attractive candidate want the gig?

It comes down to the 67-year-old man in charge. He's the one driving the bus as he has been for the last 24 years. It's where the vast majority of responsibility for what is happening this season belongs.