Howe's High 5: Iowa-South Dakota State

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It's wise to not overreact to a season-opening game, win or lose. There's a long way to go, and the first contest doesn't always foreshadow how the campaign will go.

In 2009, Iowa Football needed a late blocked field-attempt in Week 1 to top Northern Iowa. That team won the Orange Bowl. Two years ago, in the Covid-shortened season, the Hawkeyes began 0-2 before reeling off six victories in a row.

That's probably not going to ease the hand-wringing brought on by Saturday's 7-3 victory against South Dakota State in the 2022 kickoff here at Kinnick Stadium. It shouldn't. This team has a long way to go, specifically on offense.

The Jackrabbits held Iowa to 166 total yards. It averaged 2.7 yards per play and converted just 4 of 17 third downs.

Calling it ugly would be too kind. Coming off last year's historically bad production on that side of the ball, it's concerning.

Let's talk more about it and other items in Howe's High 5:

1. We'll start on a positive note - Iowa punter Tory Taylor was the best player on the field in this one. The Australian dropped seven of 10 punts inside the SDSU 20-yard line and averaged 47.9 yards per kick. The Jackrabbits average starting field position on 15 drives was their own 16-yard line.

Taylor averaged 46.1 yards per punt in '21 and played a huge role in the Hawkeyes winning 10 games. He landed half of his kicks inside the opponent 20.

Saturday's most memorable play came early in the second quarter. He popped the punt up long enough to allow teammate Cooper DeJean time to run down the field and catch it at the SDSU 2.

2. Like Taylor, Iowa's defense showed Saturday that it could be even better than a year ago. It held a veteran, potent, Jackrabbit attack to 120 yards and six first downs. It also recorded two safeties, outscoring both offenses.

Linebacker Jack Campbell led the way with 12 tackles. Seven other Hawkeyes recorded at least four tackles.

Over its 15-game 2021 season, the South Dakota State offense averaged 6.9 yards per play. Saturday, it was 2.1.

3. While Iowa's defense and special teams looked like they could be even better than '21, which is hard to believe, the offense appeared worse. When you consider, it finished 121 out of 130 FBS programs in total offense a year ago, that didn't seem possible.

It all started with the Hawkeye rushing attack, or lack of one Saturday. It gained 57 yards on 36 attempts.

SDSU loaded up to stop the run with Iowa depleted at receiver by injury and attrition. It didn't respect the home team's vertical passing game, which was a sound strategy.

Starting quarterback Spencer Petras, in his third season as a starter, completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards and an interception. He connected on just three throws over 10 yards.

In addition to issues at receiver, the offensive line has been hobbled throughout camp and it showed. Logan Jones and Beau Stephens started their first college games on Saturday. Gennings Dunker plays his first significant snaps as well.

4. So what to do? Bench the quarterback? Fire offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz? Punt on first down?

While you might be nodding your head to all of it right now, don't get your hopes up. Head coach Kirk Ferentz prefers getting back to work in hopes of improvement of the current plan ahead of change.

Petras was not good Saturday, but he did complete some passes that once again showed he's capable. Inconsistency continued being the main issue with him missing too many makable plays.

Running back Leshon Williams also flashed promise as did receiver Arland Bruce IV, who caught five of 10 targets for 68 yards. SDSU did a nice job of taking away tight ends Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey, who combined for three receptions for 15 yards.

5. There are no easy answers. Not that it needed it, but next week's opponent, rival Iowa State, can use SDSU's defensive blueprint - load the box and dare the Hawkeyes to go downfield via the pass.

Saturday, Iowa didn't protect Petras well enough and he missed open receivers too often. The Jackrabbits laughed at play-action.

The Hawkeyes have no choice but to ride their defense and special teams until the offense develops and brings guys back from injury. And there's no guarantee that will happen.

You can't make trades to fill holes in college football. You dance with who brung you.

Iowa needs the offense to dance a little faster. If it doesn't, the defense and special teams will once again be asked to carry the entire load. And against a much tougher schedule in '22, that's an unfair request.