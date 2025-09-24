Indiana HC Praises Iowa After Running Through Illinois
The 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes have their work cut out for them on September 27. The world will be watching as their matchup with No. 11 Indiana airs on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Indiana jumped eight spots in the AP Top 25 after they ran through No. 9 Illinois, 63-10. That game was a key turning point as many began to believe the Hoosiers are the real deal while the Fighting Illini fell to No. 23. It was a statement win for Indiana, no doubt, but their head coach Curt Cignetti isn't looking past Iowa.
"Iowa, it’s a tough place to play, Kinnick Stadium. They sell out almost every Saturday. It’s loud. So we’re going to have to play well,” Cignetti said. “This will be a challenge, a more difficult challenge than the last one for sure.”
His "more difficult challenge than the last one" quote was a direct shot at Illinois, a team who now must play No. 21 USC. The Trojans are given a 72.9% chance to win that game, according to ESPN Analytics.
Sadly for Iowa, Illinois is not on their 2025 schedule. Cignetti had no issue taking a shot at that team as he made it clear Iowa is going to give the Hoosiers more of a challenge. There are a few key reasons as to why that is, but the main one he pointed out is the fact that this is a home game for Iowa. Indiana may be 4-0 (1-0), but all four of those games were at home, and most of them were against sub-par opponents.
Iowa just took down Rutgers, 38-28. The week prior, they put up 47 points against a struggling UMass squad. In Week 2, they nearly knocked off No. 16 Iowa State. The Scarlet Knights were a good tune-up game for Iowa as now they're tasked with taking on one of the hottest teams in the country.
When it comes down to it, Iowa and Illinois are two completely different teams. The Hawkeyes have just 551 passing yards through four games, but they are averaging just over 200 rushing yards per game. Illinois has 882 passing yards, but only 496 on the ground. This is going to be a complete 180 for Indiana.
The Hoosiers are bringing their Heisman frontrunner, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's defense could prove to be a problem, or head coach Kirk Ferentz could get completely exposed at the hands of a man with 16 total touchdowns through four games.
