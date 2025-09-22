Iowa Preparing to Face Heisman Frontrunner
In no world did the Iowa Hawkeyes expect the Heisman frontrunner would be coming to their home stadium in Week 5. Indiana, led by QB Fernando Mendoza, is set to do battle with Iowa in a pivotal conference showdown.
For the most part, Iowa's defense has lived up to the hype. They weren't able to weather an early storm from Rutgers last week, though they outmatched them in the final 30+ minutes. Moving forward, they know the last thing they want to do is fall behind against someone with +800 odds to win the Heisman.
Mendoza sits atop the Heisman candidates, surpassing the likes of Carson Beck, Julian Sayin, Garrett Nussmeier, and Arch Manning. He is currently one of two players with odds under +1000 to win the prestigious award with only John Mateer (+900) in the same category.
While the race is still wide open, it's currently Mendoza's to lose. Indiana jumped to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after demolishing No. 9 Illinois, 63-10. Illinois fell all the way to No. 23 after their embarrassing loss.
Through his first four games, Mendoza has 16 total touchdowns. He already has two rushing touchdowns, needing just one more to set a career high. With 14 passing touchdowns, he's just three shy of surpassing his total with California last season when he threw for 3,004 yards. The Florida native spent two seasons in California, but has quickly put himself into Heisman consideration after he transferred to Indiana.
Prior to Week 4, Iowa hadn't given up more than 28 points in a game. Rutgers gave the Hawkeyes a run for their money, but in the end it was Iowa's offense that found a way to win. When it comes to the Hoosiers, they haven't scored less than 27 points in a game.
In fact, Indiana has one of the most prolific offenses in the entire nation. In the past three weeks, they've outscored their opponents 192-19. Somehow, Old Dominion in Week 1 was their biggest competition. Kennesaw State and Indiana State may not be top-tier opponents, but 56-9 and 73-0 wins are real eye-openers.
Peacock plays host to the September 27 meeting as Iowa takes on their second ranked opponent of the season. It'll be a 3:30 PM kickoff as Indiana plays on the road for the first time this year. Coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, the Hoosiers are looking more dominant than ever, now led by the Heisman frontrunner.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!