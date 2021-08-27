Iowa Football Releases First '21 In-Season Depth Chart

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football released its game notes for the Sept. 4 season-opener against Indiana on Friday. In them sat a new depth chart.

Iowa two-deep released Aug. 27, 2021

The fresh two-deep showed limited movement from the one released before training camp started in early August. The only shakeup came at linebacker.

Jack Campbell (6-5, 243) and Seth Benson (6-0, 229) remain listed as starters but they flipped spots on the second level from the preseason depth chart. Campbell now is listed as the middle linebacker and Benson on the weak-side.

Jay Higgins (6-2, 227) was the No. 2 WLB in the preseason but is now the No. 2 MLB. Kyler Fisher (5-11, 225), who impressed during offseason open practices, is the backup WLB after not being listed in the preseason.

Sophomore Justin Britt (6-4, 302) replaces senior Kyler Schott as the starting right guard. The latter is expected to miss the first part of the season after injuring his foot before camp. Josh Volk (6-4, 308) is now listed as the backup there.

Charlie Jones is listed as the punt returner. There is not kick returner listed.