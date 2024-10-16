Insider Unveils Major Injury Update On Former Iowa Star
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a brutal knee injury with the Minnesota Vikings late last season, tearing both his ACL and MCL in Week 16.
However, the pass-catcher may be on the verge of a return.
Hockenson began the 2024 NFL season on the PUP list, but his 21-day practice window was opened on Oct. 4. While a definitive return date is still not set in stone, he appears to be making progress, and Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV has made a prediction for Hockenson.
"I do wonder if T.J. Hockenson plays on Sunday, but, I’m thinking it’s more like Oct. 24 that you’re not going to have him play two games in the course of five days," Wolfson said on SKOR North. "So [you] make that move ahead of the Rams game, not the Lions game."
The Vikings will host the Lions this Sunday before facing the Rams in Los Angeles next Thursday, so it certainly would make more sense to bring Hockenson back in the latter game.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell has said that Hockenson has looked great since getting back on the practice field, so, at the very least, the 27-year-old is inching toward a return.
Still, the Vikings, who are 5-0, are understandably treating Hockenson with kid gloves.
The former eighth overall pick from 2019—who was originally drafted by Detroit before being traded to Minnesota midway through the 2022 campaign—hauled in 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Hockenson has already made two Pro Bowl appearances.
The Chariton, Ia. native spent two seasons at Iowa, totaling 73 catches for 1,080 yards and nine scores.