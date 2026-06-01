Iowa Football Represented by Three Legends on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had some legends of college football come through Iowa City and represent the program. Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, another batch of those former stars inside Kinnick Stadium are now receiving one of the biggest honors in college football.



A trio of former Iowa stars has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2027. Appearing on that list from Iowa are quarterback Brad Banks, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, and tight end Dallas Clark.

Brad Banks captivated Iowa fans everywhere

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Brad Banks looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of, if not the very best, quarterbacks to come through Iowa, Brad Banks' only fault was that he wasn't with the Hawkeyes longer. In two years with Iowa, Banks played in 24 games, throwing for 3,155 yards and 30 touchdowns to go with 583 yards on the ground and seven more scores.



His senior year, 2002, was the special one. He led Iowa to an 11-2 record, finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, and earned honors as AP Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American, the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Adrian Clayborn is a part of Iowa's defensive lineage

Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adrian Clayborn, a four-year player at Iowa, saw action in a whopping 50 games for the Hawkeyes. He was dominant, recording 192 total tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks in his collegiate career.



Things really took off for Clayborn in 2009 when he was named a member of the First-Team All-Big Ten team, which he followed up in 2010. In 2010, he was named a Consensus First-Team All-American.



Clayborn was a first-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He enjoyed a 10-year NFL career.

Dallas Clark started Tight End U

Dallas Clark talks with players during a spring NCAA football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. 230330 Iowa Spring Fb 087 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

You simply can't talk about Iowa without mentioning the development and success of tight ends. The Hawkeyes are synonymous with tight ends, and Dallas Clark was in on the action early.

A Unanimous All-American in 2002, Clark took home the John Mackey Award and was a First-Team All-Big Ten Member that same year. He finished his career with the Hawkeyes, reeling in 77 receptions for 742 yards and eight touchdowns in just two seasons of action.

Dallas Clark went on to have an outstanding NFL career, being taken in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Playing with Peyton Manning, Clark won a Super Bowl and ushered in a new era of athletic tight end play in the NFL.