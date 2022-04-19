Iowa Football Players Notebook: D-Line Primed to Dominate

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A year ago at this time, eyes were on Iowa's defensive line at the team's open spring practice. The unit was replacing starters Chauncey Golston, Daviyon Nixon and Jack Helfin. All played in the NFL last season.

The position group held its own at Kinnick Stadium that day. We saw veterans step up and newcomers step forward. The front worked through growing pains early last season but flourished by year's end.

Last year's questions have turned into confidence. The Hawkeyes returned three D-Line starters this spring and other key contributors.

Iowa will miss the departed Zach VanValkenburg, a two-time all-Big Ten selection. It has plenty of talented candidates for filling the hole he left at end.

Tackles Noah Shannon and Logan Lee along with right end John Waggoner started all 14 games in 2021. Backups Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness shared the team-lead with seven sacks apiece.

Second-year offensive guard Connor Colby feels fortunate to work against his teammates across the trench during practices.

"It's definitely well needed for me," he said. "You always got to show up every day ready to go or else you're going to get beat. Going up against Noah Shannon every day is definitely going to help me out a lot because he's so quick off the ball. I really have to focus on my fundamentals."

Shannon, Lee and Waggoner all were first-year starters. Evans, Van Ness, Yahya Black and Deontae Craig saw their first extended time in the rotation. Experience has paid off.

"Last year was big for me," said Shannon, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick last fall. "It was really eye-opening. As the year went on, I got more confident and got to play faster."

Shannon and others learned what it takes off the field to be successful. They watched a lot of film. It's helped them read offenses and allowed them to react quicker.

They're focusing on improving that even more this spring.

"Everybody has a different (offensive) scheme," Lee said. "We'll get our call, I need to be able to recognize and narrow down what they are running based off their probability and how many times they run that play out of each formation. It's growing in my recognition."

Evans, a converted linebacker, is the most veteran of the group having appeared in all 22 of Iowa's games during the last two seasons. A pass-rush specialist in the past, the Ames native is pushing to be a three-down contributor. And he's enjoying showing the way.

"I really love this time in the spring because me being an older guy I can go back and coach the younger guys. That's why I love it because when I was a younger guy I had guys like AJ (Epenesa) and Chauncey coaching me. I want to be able to do that for these younger guys."

NEXT LINDERBAUM?

Being the next Tyler Linderbaum would be a heck of an achievement for Logan Jones. The latter would need to become the best center in the country.

Jones embarks on the same path that saw Linderbaum switch from defensive tackle to the middle of the offensive line. He's in the mix this spring to replace Linderbaum, who will be drafted into the NFL later this month.

Like when Linderbaum moved, the defensive linemen were sad to see Jones go.

"I love that kid," Evans said. "I obviously gave him some crap about going to offense."

Jones is transitioning well. Like Linderbaum, he's a bit undersized by Power 5 standards but plays with tremendous leverage. If he hones the fundamentals, success is likely to follow.

"It's been pretty cool to watch," Colby said of Jones' growth this spring. "For him to not really know what he's doing and to still be moving people the way he is is pretty cool to watch. I feel like he's picking up on everything pretty quickly, which is good."

Tyler Elsbury and Matt Fagan also are competing at center this spring. Michael Myslinski is expected to enter the race when he returns from injury this summer.

COMFORTABLE WITH QBs

This spring's quarterback competition between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla and Joey Labas could be seen as costing some comfort level with other members of the offense. The reps are being split up.

Second-year receiver Keagan Johnson views the situation as a positive. He believes variety benefits the Hawkeyes.

"I think everybody has repped enough to understand each quarterback," he said. "Not every quarterback has the same mechanics, same motion, same spiral, but I think all the wideouts have gotten enough reps with all three to feel comfortable. They all have worked with the ones at some point in time."

Petras has been the No. 1 when healthy the last two seasons. Padilla jumped in when he was hurt in '21. Labas, a redshirt freshman, worked mostly on scout team last fall.