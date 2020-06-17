HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Iowa Sets Fall Academic Schedule

John Bohnenkamp

The University of Iowa will follow its planned academic calendar for the 2020 fall semester.

But the final three weeks of classes, including finals, will be online.

Iowa's campus will be reopening after being closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes were held online for the remainder of the spring semester, and summer classes are also online.

Iowa's campus will remain open during those final three weeks, including housing and dining areas.

How this affects the Hawkeyes' sports schedules is unclear. Iowa has not released its winter sports schedules.

USATSI_14337540_168388468_lowres
Iowa's incoming freshmen get a look at Kinnick Stadium during a tour last August. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

According to an email sent to the university's staff and students on Wednesday:

• The university will follow the current academic calendar, with the fall 2020 semester beginning Aug. 24 and ending on Dec. 18.

• The university will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving, beginning Nov. 30, and final exams will be delivered remotely. Clinical and experiential activities will be addressed on a program-by-program basis.

• The campus, including housing and dining, will remain open to serve those who rely on university services.

• Courses with enrollments of 50 or more will be delivered online.

• Students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings  — cloth covering, disposable or cloth mask, face shield — in all university buildings, including classrooms, unless alone in a private office. The university will provide each student, faculty, and staff member with two cloth masks, two disposable masks and one face shield.

• Visitors and guests will also be required to wear face coverings.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Summer Stories Still Remaining For Iowa Football

A look at the headlines for what is coming in the next few weeks.

John Bohnenkamp

Smith-Marsette Makes ESPN List

Iowa wide receiver is listed as Hawkeyes' 'most exciting player.'

John Bohnenkamp

Doyle's Departure Doesn't Ensure Soft Landing For Iowa

Barta's emotional press conference includes an apology, but there is still much work to be done.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Barta Gets A 'C' In Big Ten AD Rankings

Iowa athletics director is tied for 10th on Stadium's list.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Hawkeyes Stay At No. 5 In ESPN Rankings

Iowa still listed as Big Ten favorite on way-too-early men's basketball list.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Four Hawkeyes On Athlon's All-Big Ten First Team

10 Iowa players honored on preseason lists.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Says He Hasn't Seen Anything At Practices That Has 'Crossed The Line'

Iowa AD often attends football practice and travels with the team during the season.

John Bohnenkamp

Judkins Signs With Athletics

Iowa right-hander agrees to free-agent deal.

John Bohnenkamp

Former Hawkeyes React To Doyle Departure

Strength and conditioning coach is out after coming to separation agreement with Iowa.

Adam Hensley

Barta Has Confidence In Ferentz

Iowa AD says football coach can still lead during allegations against program.

John Bohnenkamp