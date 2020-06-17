Iowa Sets Fall Academic Schedule

The University of Iowa will follow its planned academic calendar for the 2020 fall semester.

But the final three weeks of classes, including finals, will be online.

Iowa's campus will be reopening after being closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes were held online for the remainder of the spring semester, and summer classes are also online.

Iowa's campus will remain open during those final three weeks, including housing and dining areas.

How this affects the Hawkeyes' sports schedules is unclear. Iowa has not released its winter sports schedules.

Iowa's incoming freshmen get a look at Kinnick Stadium during a tour last August. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

According to an email sent to the university's staff and students on Wednesday:

• The university will follow the current academic calendar, with the fall 2020 semester beginning Aug. 24 and ending on Dec. 18.

• The university will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving, beginning Nov. 30, and final exams will be delivered remotely. Clinical and experiential activities will be addressed on a program-by-program basis.

• The campus, including housing and dining, will remain open to serve those who rely on university services.

• Courses with enrollments of 50 or more will be delivered online.

• Students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings — cloth covering, disposable or cloth mask, face shield — in all university buildings, including classrooms, unless alone in a private office. The university will provide each student, faculty, and staff member with two cloth masks, two disposable masks and one face shield.

• Visitors and guests will also be required to wear face coverings.