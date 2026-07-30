Why Dante Moore Delayed His NFL Career to Become a Better Quarterback

CHICAGO — Fresh off making one of the most consequential decisions of his life, Dante Moore needed some space.

At 20 years old, the quarterback had just spurned the chance to be a high draft pick in the NFL, with the potential to have one of the 32 franchises built around him, for another year of college football. His head coach, Dan Lanning, who had been in the dark about the decision, jumped on a desk and screamed to celebrate when Moore officially made the announcement on SportsCenter in January. Moore’s phone predictably exploded with messages, comments and opinions from all across the world. He was having none of it.

“I turned my phone off and went to go golf,” Moore says. “That was probably the best thing I [did] that day.”

It wasn’t the best day on the course for Moore, a 16 handicap who like many young men has succumbed to the golf itch. But that moment on the course gave him a chance to separate from a decision that could shape both his career and the trajectory of an Oregon program desperate for its first national championship. And with a much-anticipated junior season on the horizon and the race to achieve those lofty goals a little more than a month away from kicking off, the Ducks’ leader seems as confident and self-assured as any player in college football.

“He has some business he wants to complete,” Lanning said.

Moore’s return, especially if his 2026 goes the way many expect it will, gives him a chance to cement his legacy in an incredible lineage of Ducks quarterbacks. The program has feasted from the portal at that position, with Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and now Moore transferring in and finding stardom in Eugene.

Moore is as much of a Duck as anyone despite his handful of months at UCLA as a true freshman. He committed to Oregon out of high school before Lanning had ever coached a game and came back to sit behind Gabriel and learn once things didn’t go well in Westwood. Eugene very much feels like home: Moore already talks about his excitement to come back regularly once he eventually departs for the NFL, citing Marcus Mariota’s omnipresence around campus more than a decade into his pro career as something he plans to do one day.

But a love for Oregon alone isn’t usually enough for quarterbacks to turn down the tens of millions of guaranteed money that top-five NFL draft picks receive. So why stay in school? Moore again fended off the speculation that it was to avoid landing with the New York Jets, who had the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft, saying the moribund franchise had “no role at all” in the decision. NIL money assuredly helped level the playing field, but doesn’t provide the security of a multiyear contract. Moore returning puts him in a much better crop of draftable QBs than last year’s, which was largely perceived as weak outside of No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, so that’s not why either.

The real reason, Moore claims, is “preparation.”

“That’s the biggest thing: Me being able to sharpen my tools,” Moore says. “My freshman year [at UCLA] helped me learn that in life, as a man and as a player, preparation is big before you take that next step.”

Moore’s the rare potential elite draft pick who has failed before. When he decommitted from Oregon for UCLA, he was doing so to get on the field earlier instead of being blocked by Nix. In Westwood, he got thrown into the fire … and at times felt the heat of those flames, completing fewer than 54% of his passes, throwing nine interceptions and losing three fumbles. Rather than risk going through that again as an NFL rookie, Moore is taking this year to fine-tune his game.

The most obvious upgrade Wednesday was physical. Moore has bulked up from 203 pounds after the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Indiana to 220 now, and says he’s setting personal bests from a speed standpoint in spite of that. He now very much looks the part of the franchise quarterback he hopes to one day be.

But there’s more to it than just putting on weight. Another huge priority was emerging as a better leader, and Lanning raved about Moore’s growth in that area and its impact on the team at large.

Quarterback Dante Moore and head coach Dan Lanning complement each other as they prepare for a season ticketed with high aspirations. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it starts with self-awareness, understanding your strengths and weaknesses, and knowing that it’s O.K. to be vulnerable in front of your team,” Lanning says. “Guys seeing [him] and the work he put in to improve, not being a guy that’s resting on his laurels, I think all those things have helped him become a better leader.

“Dante’s different than Bo, different than Dillon. He’s Dante. He has always been true to himself … he has just matured, and he has grown in that process.”

It’s part of what makes Moore and Lanning such a perfect partnership. Moore is poised, calm and measured. Among the many questions he answered from reporters Wednesday was on his music taste; Moore is an R&B fan who listens to the slow, melodic tones of Frank Ocean and Teddy Pendergrass before games. Lanning, whose motivational style often seems like the embodiment of a man who just smashed two Red Bulls in the parking lot, balances his smooth QB1 out with some much-needed fire.

“I listen to chill music [pregame], and then his speeches just get me going,” Moore says. “He pushes me in practice, he cusses me out. I need it.”

All that is why there was no place for Moore to be in 2026 but Oregon. Besides, life is pretty good for the Ducks’ superstar quarterback right now. He officially signed his NIL deal with Nike earlier this month, and before that spent late June in Tokyo with his face on a billboard in one of the city’s busiest tourist spots.

In between? Golf. Lots of golf. He only picked up the game last June but has quickly gotten hooked, and it’s more than just a reason to put his phone down after big decisions. He spent his birthday weekend at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (2 ½ hours from Eugene) and wants to make a trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to play the famous “Floating Green” hole. He’s still slicing his driver, but feels great with a pitching wedge in hand.

“It’s getting better,” Moore says, with a grin all over his face. “I’m trying to be like Tiger Woods one day.”

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