Iowa Football: 3 Offensive X-Factors for 2026

It's been talked about all offseason long: where are the Iowa Hawkeyes going to find production from in 2026?



The departures were abundant, and new faces will dot the starting lineups on offense and defense, yet there remain key cogs coming back who have a chance to become household names not just to Iowa fans, but to the Big Ten and national college football world.



While football is a team game, stars win games in college football. That's just a reality. Big-time players have to step up in big-time moments. For Iowa, three talents on offense could prove to be the difference in 2026.

Honorable Mention: Running Back Group

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The strength of Iowa's offense is the running back group. Kamari Moulton returns as the lead back and is very liable to go for a 1,00-yard season if things go right, but not necessarily by way of his own performance.



L.J. Phillips, a 1,920-yard rusher at South Dakota last year, joined Iowa alongside Nathan McNeil and Xavier Williams. There are only so many handoffs to give, and I think you see Iowa go with the hot hand more often than not.

TE DJ Vonnahme

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With an inexperienced quarterback taking over, a reliable target is a must, and DJ Vonnahme is that for Iowa. Another great tight end who is blossoming, he can do a bit of everything.



Vonnahme flourished in Tim Lester's RPO scheme as a quick pass option, but as the year went on, he proved to be a downfield threat up the seam. Look for Iowa to find him early and often in 2026.

Iowa TE DJ Vonnahme 7 REC, 146 YDS, 1 TD vs Vanderbilt Today ReliaQuest Bowl.



Iowa got another one.pic.twitter.com/rfyrcxrD3h https://t.co/QqfqEBS2WG — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 31, 2025

OL/C Kade Pieper

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kade Pieper could have easily gone to the NFL after last season and would have undoubtedly given Iowa four linemen taken in the draft. Instead, he is back for another year after earning some First-Team All-American nods in 2025.



Pieper could play center or guard for Iowa, and this versatility is huge. Iowa figures to get back to the running game this year, which is Pieper's bread and butter. He is the captain up front the Hawkeyes can run behind.

WR Reece Vander Zee

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is time for Reece Vander Zee to take the next step in his career at Iowa. While flashing great athleticism and a contested-catch ability, the consistency is lacking at times due to injuries.



He enters 2026 healthy with a great shot at being Iowa's top wide receiver alongside transfer Tony Diaz. For as good as Iowa looks like it may be on the ground, it has to take shots downfield. Reece Vander Zee can be Iowa's big-play wideout.

Reece Vander Zee torches former Iowa CB John Nestor for a 29yd TD pic.twitter.com/1mzal6PWEl — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 25, 2025