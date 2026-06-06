How Iowa Football's 2026 Offense Could Mirror 2024's Success

Make no mistake about it, the 2025 version of the Iowa Hawkeyes on offense was one of the more fun and versatile units they have had in quite some time. Mark Gronowski had the rushing ability to add some wrinkles, and his arm came alive down the stretch.



With the 2026 season approaching, the offensive approach and scheme could look very different, albeit similar to those of a recent Iowa team. The personnel and talents of this group fit the 2024 version of offensive coordinator Tim Lester's offensive scheme much better.

How Iowa's offense differed in 2024 vs. 2025

Nov 2, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Last year saw Iowa out of the shotgun quite a bit more than normal, with some modern aspects mixed into the offense. Mark Gronowski was comfortable running some spread option schemes and run-pass options (RPOs), which brought the Hawkeyes into the modern era of football.

That was a stark contrast from 2024. While Iowa ran the ball great both seasons, they did so in different ways. The 2025 scheme saw Iowa spread the ball to five players with at least 37 carries and 169 or more yards.

In 2024, Iowa was a one-man show. The Hawkeyes leaned on Kaleb Johnson's historic year, which saw him run for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in a zone blocking scheme that saw him often make one cut and get vertical. This scheme fits Iowa's personnel in 2026.

Iowa's 2026 offensive personnel mirrors 2024

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like 2024, the quarterback position remains a gigantic question mark. In 2024, Cade McNamara was never fully healthy, and when he was out, Brendan Sullivan stepped in. The similarities between Sullivan and Jeremy Hecklinski, my pick to be the starter if you twist my arm hard enough, are striking.



Both have the tendency to be a bit of a gambler in the passing game and trust their legs when needed. As much as that can be a plus, we know the risk-taking can be a kryptonite to Iowa's style of play.

This is where Lester's scheme flips back to 2024. Iowa is going to have another strong offensive line. It's just what they do. Where they can really make some hay is with their running backs. Iowa is loaded in this position group.



This isn't to say one back will put up 1,500 yards like Kaleb Johnson did, but rather, the aggregate of the bunch using their skills together could total and surpass it.

Kamari Moulton, the lead back, does a little bit of everything. He has shown the ability to break off the home run and grind out yards between the tackles.



Xavier Williams and L.J. Phillips, the transfer from South Dakota, are big backs, both listed at 225 pounds. They are downhill, bruising backs that can grind out yards.

And not to be forgotten is Nathan McNeil, arguably the closest replicate to Kaleb Johnson in the group. A natural strider with a burst, he can fit in nicely as the back Iowa uses in the zone blocking scheme to stay lateral, find a seam, and make one cut to get vertical.