Iowa Football Announces 5 Start Times for '22

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Start times for five University of Iowa 2022 home football games were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference in conjunction with BTN, ESPN, ABC, and FOX television networks.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference home games, each featuring a different start time. The season-opener Sept. 3 against South Dakota State is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on FS1.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will follow on Sept. 10, with a 3 p.m. CT start time on BTN. Iowa’s final nonconference contest is an evening contest against Nevada, with that game starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, also on BTN.

FryFest is also part of opening weekend. Slated for Friday, Sept. 2, FryFest is held at the Iowa River Landing and celebrates everything Hawkeye. The Iowa Letterwinners Club will celebrate the 2022 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend.

Additional start times are also announced for Iowa’s Homecoming game, Oct. 29, versus Northwestern, and for the “Senior Day” contest against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 25. The game against the Wildcats will kick at either 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT. The “Black Friday” contest against the Cornhuskers will be televised on BTN with a start time of 3 p.m. CT.

Kickoff times for all other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2022 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student season tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS and ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets.

All tickets to 2022 home games will be mobile. Fans may access tickets via the Hawkeye Sports App, a link via email, or account login at hawkeyesports.com/myaccount. These tickets are optimized for display on your smartphone device and should not be printed. Fans can review additional information on mobile tickets by visiting hawkeyesports.com/mobiletickets.

The Hawkeye Sports app helps manage, purchase, download, transfer and scan tickets and parking. The app is located at https://hawkeyesports.com/mobileapp/.

Iowa’s 2022 football schedule:

Sept. 3 South Dakota State 11 a.m., FS1

50 Years of UI Women’s Athletics, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport

Sept. 10 Iowa State 3 p.m., BTN

Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Game

Sept. 17 Nevada 6:30 p.m., BTN

Family Weekend, Gold Out Game

Sept. 24 at Rutgers TBA

Oct. 1 Michigan TBA

ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau

Oct. 8 at Illinois TBA

Oct. 15 Open

Oct. 22 at Ohio State TBA

Oct. 29 Northwestern 2/2:30 p.m., TBA

Homecoming, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield

Nov. 5 at Purdue

Nov. 12 Wisconsin TBA

Military Appreciation Game / Black Out, presented by Green State Credit Union

Nov. 19 at Minnesota TBA

Nov. 25 Nebraska 3 p.m., BTN

Senior Day and Scheels Heroes Game