Iowa Football's Best Matchups Against Northwestern Flip the Script

Phil Parker and the Iowa Hawkeyes are tightening the screws defensively over the last few weeks, making life nearly impossible for opposing offenses. This week is a unique challenge against Northwestern. The Wildcats have been explosive on offense this year.

For Iowa, it doesn't have to be just about the defense, though. There are a few matchups in this game that Iowa can exploit offensively, which bucks the trend for this team. Iowa doesn't have to play a slugfest, even though it may choose to. The Hawkeyes can punch back offensively in this game.

Northwestern's pass defense has shown cracks

Last week, Hank Brown put together one of the best passing performances by an Iowa Hawkeye in recent memory. He was crisp, on time, and smart with the ball. This week, if he can put together a performance even 75% as good as that, there is going to be some success in the passing attack.

Northwestern's defense is ranked 94th in the country in passing yards allowed per game. The Wildcats surrender over 227 yards per game through the air. I expect Iowa to take timely shots, get the ball out quickly, and not be afraid to let Hank Brown sling it a bit against a susceptible defense.

There will be room on the ground to stay ahead of the sticks

Iowa's run game has been feast or famine in 2026. Northwestern's run defense is slightly below average, which could open up some lanes for Iowa's backs. Iowa doesn't have to get chunk plays all day, although they wouldn't hurt. Iowa just needs to keep Northwestern honest.

The Wildcats give up 4.52 yards per carry, which is near the bottom of the FBS ranks. That's what Iowa needs to find success in. The consistent runs to set up second- and third-down plays ahead of the chains are how Iowa stays in rhythm.

Third-and-manageable is a must

Iowa needs to be a little better on third down. The Hawkeyes are converting 39.2% of third downs this year, which definitely has room for improvement, and it could happen this weekend against Northwestern.

While Iowa needs to improve at converting third downs, the Wildcats need to be better at getting off the field. They allow 38.3% of third downs to be converted. For context, Iowa is allowing just 31% of third downs to be converted.

This ties right back into the run game for the Hawkeyes. No matter how good Hank Brown plays or what the play call is, this unit isn't built to play from 2nd &10 or 3rd & 8. The offense has gotten better, but sitting in those downs all day is a recipe for disaster for the Hawkeyes.