Big Bank Hank: What Iowa Football Did Right - And Wrong - In Blowout of Wisconsin

Anything the Iowa Hawkeyes tried against the Wisconsin Badgers worked as well and effectively as you could have imagined today. In what has become somewhat of a trend in this supposed "rivalry," the Hawkeyes steamrolled the Badgers.

Iowa did whatever it wanted on offense. The defense didn't give an inch. It was all clicking inside Kinnick Stadium to move the Iowa Hawkeyes to 6-2 with a 30-0 shutout of the Badgers. Let's see what went right and wrong.

Right: Hank Brown's play

This is arguably the single best quarterback performance Iowa has seen since the Nate Stanley era. Hank Brown played that well today. He was on time. He was smart with the ball. He was accurate. He more than looked the part of a confident, prepared starting quarterback.

Hank Brown knew he had to prove he was worthy of being QB1 for the #Hawkeyes, and he's doing just that. Watch this 2Q throw to Tony Diaz. Got creamed, still got enough on it for the huge gain. Then the short flip to the Boogeyman, who went dancing into the endzone. pic.twitter.com/RpOzF5hRx8 — Scott Reister (@scottreister) October 31, 2026

Hank Brown ended the day going 20-for-24 for 222 yards and two touchdowns, with a few timely runs for first downs as well. If Iowa can continue to get this type of quarterback play, this team is as dangerous as any in America.

Right: Tim Lester's creativity

I was harsh on Tim Lester after the outing against Minnesota, which felt like Iowa's offense was disjointed. That means today deserves kudos for responding.

Lester had it all working today with shot plays, timely play-action passes, some trickery, and new looks. This is how good Iowa's offense can be.

Wrong: Xavier Williams' fumbles

One is an accident. Two is an issue. Unfortunately, Iowa has a fumbling issue on its hands with Xavier Williams, which is a shame, considering he had a rather strong and effective day on the ground otherwise. Will we see even more work for L.J. Phillips and Braeden Jackson?

Right: Using your stars

It's quite lovely when Iowa doesn't overthink it on offense. The Hawkeyes have true playmakers on offense this year in DJ Vonnahme and Tony Diaz. Tim Lester got them the ball, and it paid dividends all day on offense. Hank Brown's life was easier. Iowa moved the ball at ease. Iowa scored.

Right: Phil Parker

I don't think we can appreciate Phil Parker enough and just how good he is every single week. He finds an offense's strength and completely negates it, forcing others to win the game. Often, like we saw today, teams can't. His ability to force the issue for teams is special.

Wrong: This feeling like a rivalry anymore

This game used to feel like a true rivalry. It was circled every single year for both Iowa and Wisconsin. Those days are gone. This has become entirely one-sided and tilted totally towards Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have won five straight, but that doesn't even describe it to the full extent. This is back-to-back shutouts of Wisconsin and a 148-26 combined score over those five games.